Patient's First Eye Surgery Doesn't Work as Planned in a Shocking Botched Twist

Watch : Woman Undergoes 5 Surgeries for Inflammatory Cheeks

Second time's the charm.

Botched patient Gina proved to be a challenge for Dr. Paul Nassif during the Mar. 1 season seven finale episode. The former neurologist sought help to correct her deformed right eye and cheek, which were disfigured by illegal silicone injections that not even five corrective surgeries could repair.

During Dr. Nassif's first surgery on Gina, he found "unusual things" and removed what looked "like a piece of gauze" in her face.

During her post-op meeting, Gina said her pain was "a lot better."

"I'm actually able to sleep now," she said. "I'm just really grateful now that I have a chance to reclaim my life because things were starting to look dismal. This is the best I've felt in a long time so I'm just really crossing my fingers that this is really the end of my personal hell."

Unfortunately for Gina, complications soon arose and the swelling in her cheek returned.

"Following Gina's surgery, she has had multiple problems with what we call recurrent seromas," Dr. Nassif explained. "My only alternative at this point is to open her up again, look for the capsule of the seroma and remove it completely, and hopefully this will be it."