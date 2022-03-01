John Mulaney’s Ex Anna Marie Tendler Clarifies Photo Seemingly About IVF Injections

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Welcome Baby No. 1 Together

Art doesn't always imitate life.

That's exactly what Anna Marie Tendler wants you to know after she shared an Instagram of a woman giving herself what appears to be IVF hormone injections.

"I would like to clear up a common misnomer about my work—This is not a photo diary," the artist, who split from John Mulaney in July, wrote in an Instagram Story on Feb. 28. "I am never commenting on any one thing. I am rarely posting photos chronologically. I am a fine artist. There are stand alone works that speak to the female experience at large."

She continued, "My life has been filled with a million experiences that are mined to create a body of work that is about something bigger than me."

The clarifying message comes just hours after she posted a photo showing what many believed to be her pinching the skin on the stomach as she gave herself a shot. As the 36-year-old captioned the shot, "Eggs, Over Easy."