John Mulaney’s Ex Anna Marie Tendler Clarifies Photo Seemingly About IVF Injections

Art doesn't always imitate life.
That's exactly what Anna Marie Tendler wants you to know after she shared an Instagram of a woman giving herself what appears to be IVF hormone injections.
"I would like to clear up a common misnomer about my work—This is not a photo diary," the artist, who split from John Mulaney in July, wrote in an Instagram Story on Feb. 28. "I am never commenting on any one thing. I am rarely posting photos chronologically. I am a fine artist. There are stand alone works that speak to the female experience at large."
She continued, "My life has been filled with a million experiences that are mined to create a body of work that is about something bigger than me."
The clarifying message comes just hours after she posted a photo showing what many believed to be her pinching the skin on the stomach as she gave herself a shot. As the 36-year-old captioned the shot, "Eggs, Over Easy."
Over the summer, after six years of marriage, the comedian officially filed for divorce from his wife. (He's since welcomed son Malcom, 3 months, with girlfriend Olivia Munn. Following the breakup, She said she was "heartbroken" by the John's decision to go to their separate ways, but wished him continued success in his recovery.
In January, the same month their divorce was finalized, she opened up to Harper's Bazaar about her fertility journey, which included freezing her eggs.
"There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door," Anna Marie said. "So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door, it's something that I ruminate on a lot. I feel lucky that I get to be standing on the precipice of all of these new things, that I get to possibly experience, and who knows how they will go? And there is certainly something exciting about that."