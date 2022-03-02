Four Teams Race to the Finish in Intense Amazing Race Season Finale Sneak Peek

Watch : "The Amazing Race" Exclusive Sneak Peek

These contestants are on an amazing race to one million dollars!

Four years and a pandemic later, The Amazing Race finally returned for season 33. Now, we are gearing up to see which of the four remaining teams will take home the big bucks during the season finale on March 2. But while we do that, let's take an exclusive first look at the finale, which features the remaining competitors as they race through Portugal and Los Angeles.

The final teams include father-daughter duo Arun and Natalia, internet personalities Kim and Penn, flight attendants Raquel and Cayla, and best friends Ryan and Dusty.

"Ryan and I, the lions, went hunting and we made a kill," Dusty says to the camera in the clip. "We're killing Cayla behind us, but now we're hunting for the main prize. The cape buffalo. Kim and Penn, we are coming for blood in first place."

But the Youtubers aren't going down without a fight. "This feels right," Penn says as he and Kim look for the flag.

And while both teams seem confident, the video shows that Raquel and Cayla are actually the closest to the finish line.