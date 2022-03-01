Dax Shepard Wants to Remind You He Dated Ashley Olsen

Watch : Dax Shepard "Grateful" for Fan Support After Relapse

Dax Shepard lips aren't sealed.

On the latest episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, the actor looked back on his relationship with Ashley Olsen.

After meeting at a party nearly two decades ago, Dax was "kind of thunderstruck by her beauty," he explained to his co-host Monica Padman, noting their pairing was understandably "pretty weird."

However, he said he appreciated how she and twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen were "f—king major bosses." A sentiment certainly still true today as they continue to grow their thriving fashion empire.

"She's just the most wonderful person," he raved while talking about the twin's The Row. "When we were dating was when she was putting all her energy and focus into launching that that in a big way. So I actually got to see her, like, meet with design teams and, like, run her s--t."

And while he's married to Kristen Bell and she dates Louis Eisner, he wouldn't mind being platonically reunited.