The Kissing Booth’s Joey King Is Engaged to Steven Piet After 2 Years Together

A kissing partner for life.

After nearly three years of dating, Joey King announced on Instagram she has gotten engaged to boyfriend, Steven Piet. "I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," she wrote on Instagram March 1. "I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you.≈

The Kissing Booth star revealed the proposal happened on Feb. 22, making her feel like "luckiest lady alive."

"I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice," the 22-year-old added. "Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it."

Along with the romantic message, Joey posted a series of sweet photos from the big day, including a snap of the couple are seeing tightly kissing in the desert and an up-close look at her stunning ring.