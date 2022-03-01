This Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo Interview Will Make You Want a 13 Going on 30 Sequel

Razzles, anyone?
Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo are once again sharing the big screen. As much as we wish they were starring in a 13 Going on 30 sequel, Jennifer exclusively told E! News that their respective roles in The Adam Project actually cut pretty close to the Jenna Rink and Matty Flamhaff we know and love.
"It just felt so comforting to be back together," she said at the Feb. 28 film premiere. "It felt like we were almost in the continuation of Jenna and Matty from 13 Going on 30."
The Adam Project centers on a time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed played by Ryan Reynolds. After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, he's forced to team up with his 12-year-old self in a mission to save the future—something younger Adam's parents, played by Jennifer and Mark, should be totally cool with, right?
To be determined. However, to Jennifer's point, she and Mark are once again coupled up on-screen. And while their new names are Ellie and Louis Reed, she said they're who Jenna and Matty "might have become because they're such a sweet couple."
"Even though you only see us together in one scene," Jennifer continued, "it's a scene that has to inform a lot of the movie. And so I think that our history kind of helps give it a little more depth."
Mark, for his part, was just happy to be reunited with his longtime buddy, telling E! News at the premiere, "It was great."
"We've remained friends all these years," he added, "and we sort of came back and it was like a homecoming."
Since Ryan's technically Mark and Jennifer's on-screen son, they both offered up some loving advice for the real-life actor.
Well, sort of. The way Jennifer sees things, he's "got it pretty handled" when it comes to not just his career, but his "beautiful" family too, as she put it. Ryan is married to Blake Lively and they share three children together, James, 7, Inez, 5 and Betty, 2.
And, as Jennifer revealed, "They're incredible."
Hear Mark's advice for Ryan and more about The Adam Project in the above Daily Pop clip.
The Adam Project hits Netflix Friday, March 11.