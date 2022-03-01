This Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo Interview Will Make You Want a 13 Going on 30 Sequel

Watch : "The Adam Project" Premiere: Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Gardner & More!

Razzles, anyone?

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo are once again sharing the big screen. As much as we wish they were starring in a 13 Going on 30 sequel, Jennifer exclusively told E! News that their respective roles in The Adam Project actually cut pretty close to the Jenna Rink and Matty Flamhaff we know and love.

"It just felt so comforting to be back together," she said at the Feb. 28 film premiere. "It felt like we were almost in the continuation of Jenna and Matty from 13 Going on 30."

The Adam Project centers on a time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed played by Ryan Reynolds. After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, he's forced to team up with his 12-year-old self in a mission to save the future—something younger Adam's parents, played by Jennifer and Mark, should be totally cool with, right?

To be determined. However, to Jennifer's point, she and Mark are once again coupled up on-screen. And while their new names are Ellie and Louis Reed, she said they're who Jenna and Matty "might have become because they're such a sweet couple."