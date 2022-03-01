Hailey Bieber Shares Heart-Melting Birthday Tribute to Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has honored her husband Justin Bieber on his special day. See her post and more birthday tributes.

Justin Bieber's "Favorite Girl" just paid him the sweetest birthday tribute.

"Happy birthday my baby," his wife Hailey Bieber gushed in a March 1 post, "there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you.. here's to 28."

Sweet moments shown in an Instagram carousel included a throwback photo of baby Justin, a shot of the pair looking into each other's eyes, some picture-perfect selfies and alllllll the PDA.

Soaking in the sweet display, one user wrote, "Happy Birthday JB! Best Couple," while another added, "ahhh I'm crying! happy birthday justin."

Other friends of the popstar also flooded Instagram with birthday messages. Ye West shared a snapshot from a Facetime call where Justin's face is seen poking through as he lays in a plastic ball pit. In the corner of the screenshot, Ye can be seen giving a rare huge smile at the funny moment.

Keeping it simple but celebratory, Ye wrote, "Happy BDAY JB."

Jimmy Fallon also took to the ‘gram with a comedic post to honor Justin. Jimmy shared a picture of Justin tying up Jimmy's ice hockey skates followed by a video of Jimmy and Justin dancing in public with wigs and fake mustaches.

haileybieber / Instagram

Jimmy teased, "Happy Birthday @justinbieber. Love you pal-on the ice or off."

Whether in a ball pit, on the ice or simply at home with Hailey,  it's clear the "Love Me" singer is loved by many.

