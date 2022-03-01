Why Amanda Seyfried Says The Dropout Is a "Necessary" Depiction of the Theranos Scandal

Watch : "The Dropout" Stars Share FILMING SECRETS

When Hulu announced that they were making a television adaptation of The Dropout podcast, listeners heaved an audible sigh.

At the time, it seemed that news articles, podcast episodes and the criminal trial offered people everything they needed to know about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her lover, Sunny Balwani. So what more could a TV show offer?

Well, as it turns out, there was a lot we were missing out on.

Show writer Liz Meriwether's depiction of this true tale is a strikingly captivating look at the Theranos scandal. The Dropout offers a greater understanding of the emotions people were feeling as Elizabeth sought to revolutionize the healthcare industry.

More importantly, the series offers insight into Elizabeth's relationship with Sunny, a romance that is often misunderstood and criticized. Amanda Seyfried shared that even she couldn't appreciate the couple's deep connection until she stepped into Elizabeth's shoes. "It was so necessary to show how that began, because people didn't get it," she said in an interview with E! News, adding that people questioned, "'Why would you be with him? What does he have? What business does he have being with her?'"