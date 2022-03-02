Here's What Led to Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin's Physical Altercation on RHONJ

War on the Jersey Shore.
Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin took their beef to a new level on the Mar. 1 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. While the tension initially surrounded gossip about Teresa Giudice's boyfriend (now fiancé) Luis Ruelas, it was Melissa and Jennifer who ended up getting physical during tonight's explosive airing.
Rewind to last week's episode, which ended with Teresa storming out of Jen's Jersey Shore rental and slamming producers for bringing up rumors about Luis' past. When Teresa and Luis rejoined the rest of the RHONJ couples during the group getaway, Margaret Josephs brought up the elephant in the room: an awkward, resurfaced video from Luis' past.
"I don't like how you're f--king nasty," Teresa slammed Margaret. "You're talking behind my back about my boyfriend. I've been with him a year and you should be happy for me."
Once Teresa's rant ended, Luis calmly explained that he attended a men's camp to "revisit" the pain in his past and to get "clarity" about how to work through it. In the video in question, he claims he was apologizing to a "thirsty ex" because he "didn't want to commit to a marriage."
"Are you guys happy now?" Teresa asked after Luis finally addressed the video. "I don't like people gossiping."
Teresa's brother Joe Gorga replied that "everyone's going to gossip" and slammed Jennifer for previously calling him a "crook" on social media. "Jennifer's spread a lot of vicious lies about me on the Internet," Joe said in a confessional. "I deal with a lot of banks and her little petty bulls--t cost me a big deal."
When Margaret and Melissa chastised Jen for trying to dig up dirt on Jackie Goldschneider's husband Evan last season, the conversation exploded.
"She's got to own it," Melissa said of Jennifer. "She sounds like a little f--king hater."
Jennifer then called Joe a "little bitch girl" and said she only called him "crooked" because Melissa attacked her first. "That was retaliation!" Jennifer screamed.
"That's disgusting," Melissa replied, standing up from her chair. Then when Melissa walked up to Jennifer, Jen grabbed Melissa's arm and the two got into a brief shoving match before being pulled apart by their friends and crew members.
"Don't ever put your f--king hands on me," Melissa yelled at Jennifer, who responded, "You started with me, because I f--king finish you're all f--king salty. I get it."
As Jen was kicking Melissa out of her house, their RHONJ co-stars seemed to pick sides. "I'm done with her, she's crazy," Jackie said, adding to Jennifer's face, "I just think that you're an a--hole."
Melissa, Jackie and Margaret left with their husbands while Teresa and Dolores Catania stayed to comfort Jen.
Dolores said in her confessional, "Teresa gets mad at Melissa and Joe for not sticking up for Luis, but then Joe and Melissa are going to get mad at Teresa for staying by Jennifer."
When Teresa texted Melissa that Jen will "make it better" tomorrow, Joe reminded her, "She put her hands on you!" Melissa added of Jennifer, "Take a long walk off a short f--king pier, how about that?"
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)