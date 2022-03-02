Here's What Led to Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin's Physical Altercation on RHONJ

Watch : Teresa Giudice FED UP With Luis Ruelas Allegations

War on the Jersey Shore.

Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin took their beef to a new level on the Mar. 1 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. While the tension initially surrounded gossip about Teresa Giudice's boyfriend (now fiancé) Luis Ruelas, it was Melissa and Jennifer who ended up getting physical during tonight's explosive airing.

Rewind to last week's episode, which ended with Teresa storming out of Jen's Jersey Shore rental and slamming producers for bringing up rumors about Luis' past. When Teresa and Luis rejoined the rest of the RHONJ couples during the group getaway, Margaret Josephs brought up the elephant in the room: an awkward, resurfaced video from Luis' past.

"I don't like how you're f--king nasty," Teresa slammed Margaret. "You're talking behind my back about my boyfriend. I've been with him a year and you should be happy for me."

Once Teresa's rant ended, Luis calmly explained that he attended a men's camp to "revisit" the pain in his past and to get "clarity" about how to work through it. In the video in question, he claims he was apologizing to a "thirsty ex" because he "didn't want to commit to a marriage."

"Are you guys happy now?" Teresa asked after Luis finally addressed the video. "I don't like people gossiping."