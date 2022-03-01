Exclusive

Usher's Sweet Confession About Aaliyah Will Leave You Saying "OMG"

By Allison Crist Mar 01, 2022 9:22 PMTags
MusicUsherExclusivesCouplesShowsCelebritiesDaily PopNBCU
Watch: Usher Reveals MISSED Romantic Opportunity

Can U Handle this Usher admission?

While playing the aptly-titled game Confessions on E!'s Daily Pop on March 1 the R&B singer—set to start his Las Vegas residency July 15—made quite the reveal. 

Asked what celebrity he wishes he would've dated back in the day, Usher said, "somebody that I was really good friends with that I wish I would have taken more serious."

"She was a really, really close friend of mine for a small amount of time," he continued. "And then we just kind of disconnected."

The friend in question? Aaliyah. According to Usher, he and the iconic singer, who tragically passed away in 2001, simply "didn't get around" to dating.

He did, however, find himself sharing a smooch or two with Monica. As part of another round of Confessions, Usher admitted she was hist first celebrity kiss. And what he called a "good" one at that! 

photos
Aaliyah's Life in Pictures

However, that's all in the past. Usher is currently dating Jenn Goicoechea, and the couple welcomed their second child together, Sire, in late September. In addition to baby Sire, they share Soverign, 17 months, and Usher is dad to sons Usher V, 14 and Naviyd, 13, from his previous marriage to Tameka Foster.

Getty Images

Unfortunately for the "Yeah!" singer, none of his children realize how cool he is. As he admitted, "I try, don't get me wrong!"

In reality, though, he's glad to have a sense of separation between his family life and career. "I get that fortunate ability to create balance between being this dad that I never had and also being able to report back to my day job," he said, "which is this artistry."

That's not to say Usher's kids won't follow in his footsteps, though. Navivd, he revealed, "sings a lot" and is "always dancing." 

Trending Stories

1

Inside Blake Shelton’s Close Bond With Gwen Stefani’s 3 Kids

2
Exclusive

Blake Lively Is a Cotton Candy Queen on Red Carpet With Ryan Reynolds

3

The Reason Pete Davidson Is Absent From Saturday Night Live

photos
Famous Families

Hear more from Usher in the above Daily Pop interview before he headlines a new Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, opening Friday, July 15, 2022. Tickets are currently on-sale.

Trending Stories

1

Inside Blake Shelton’s Close Bond With Gwen Stefani’s 3 Kids

2
Exclusive

Blake Lively Is a Cotton Candy Queen on Red Carpet With Ryan Reynolds

3

The Reason Pete Davidson Is Absent From Saturday Night Live

4

Hailey Bieber Shares Heart-Melting Birthday Tribute to Justin Bieber

5

YouTuber Jeff Wittek Speaks Out Against David Dobrik After Eye Injury

Latest News

Exclusive

Why The Dropout Is a "Necessary" Depiction of Theranos Scandal

The Kissing Booth’s Joey King Is Engaged to Steven Piet

Exclusive

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo Gush on Reuniting 18 Years Later

Jesse Williams and Ex-Wife Aryn Drake-Lee Settle Child Custody Dispute

Hailey Bieber Shares Heart-Melting Birthday Tribute to Justin Bieber

Sam Elliott Says Power of the Dog Is a "Piece of S--t" Western

Exclusive

Usher's Sweet Confession About Aaliyah Will Leave You Saying "OMG"