Why Scarlett Johansson Was "So Protective" of Her Pregnancies With Kids Rose and Cosmo

Watch : Colin Jost Reveals Name of His & Scarlett Johansson's Baby Boy

There's a reason Scarlett Johansson committed to a mum's the word stance during both of her pregnancies.



During a recent conversation with Vanity Fair published Mar. 1, the mother of 7-year-old Rose and 7-month-old Cosmo (with ex Romain Dauriac

and husband Colin Jost, respectively) shared why she was particularly protective over her body while she was expecting both of her children.



While speaking about how the postpartum phase has been since giving birth to her son last August, Scarlett, 37, said that she kept her pregnancy out of the public eye because she did not want to be "scrutinized" by people.



"I wanted to be able to have my own feelings about my changing body without other people also telling me how they saw me, whether it was positive or negative," she explained to the publication. "I realized when I was pregnant with my son, it's funny how much stuff people put on you when you're pregnant—their hopes or their judgment or their desire, a lot of that is put on pregnant women."