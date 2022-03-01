Your First Look At the Cutest New Addition to The Masked Singer Season 7

This character looks like they give beary good hugs!
Season seven of The Masked Singer is just around the corner. But before it's March 9 premiere date, E! News got an exclusive first look at one of the costumes that will be gracing the stage—and we're already obsessed.
Miss Teddy—one of 15 costumes—is a giant cuddly orange bear with rosy cheeks and a shiny pink bow, who plays on Team Cuddly. On this season—which has no wildcards—Miss Teddy will be joined on Team Cuddly by an astronaut rabbit named Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob and Lemur.
Other costumes previously revealed have included a Highland Terrier named McTerrier, a frog prince called The Prince, and a firefly named—you guessed it—Firefly, all on Team Good.
Team Bad will feature a green cyclops named Cyclops, a snake named Queen Cobra and a gold ram named Ram.
Finally, Jack in the Box and Ring Master will also be joining the group for their shot at the golden trophy.
Though there may be all-new costumes, there are plenty of familiar faces. The Emmy Award-nominated singing competition will return with host Nick Cannon, alongside panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.
The series "features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity," according to the official description.
But now that we know the costumes, what we want to know next is: Who is inside them?
Though we have to wait to find out, we're sure to be in for a treat as past reveals have ranged from Donny Osmond and Rob Gronkowski to Kermit The Frog and Wiz Khalifa.
See Miss Teddy and the others take the stage when season seven of The Masked Singer premieres March 9 on Fox.