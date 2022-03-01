Love Is Blind's Shake Chatterjee Accuses Kyle Abrams of Being a "Serial Cheater"

These two are continuing to Shake the table.
Just days after Love Is Blind season 2 stars Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee and Kyle Abrams traded a few jabs on Instagram, Shake has re-entered the chat once again. And this time, he's taking aim at Kyle's romantic life outside of the Netflix dating show.
"Hey @KyleAbrams10," he wrote alongside an E! News' Instagram Story photo of the two on Mar. 1. "You're a serial cheater and everyone in Chicago knows it. Hope your 6 pack makes up for your lack of loyalty." E! News has reached out to Kyle for comment and has not heard back.
If you're wondering why these two former contestants aren't exactly, um, peas in a pod, allow us to catch you up. After the verified Instagram page for the series teased the upcoming Mar. 4 reunion, Kyle (whose fiancée Shaina Hurley broke up with him before the season's end) commented on what's to come, writing, "Just me enjoying the train wreck."
The message didn't sit right with Shake (who was left at the altar by his fiancée Deepti Vempati) since he replied to Kyle directly, "translation: you're a little bihh."
And that's not all! Shake also teased fans about all the reunion drama adding, "Imma warn you. I KEEPS IT REAL AT THIS REUNION."
However, it seems like Kyle's intent is to simply watch the drama play out. After one user's comment suggested he was just on the sidelines ready to sip the tea, Kyle responded: "Well put."
And as unexpected as the growing Shake-Kyle feud is, one that viewers probably did see coming has already began between Shake and his ex-fiancée's brother. Over the weekend, Deepti's brother Sunny and his partner Hina Merchant Vempati shared a statement addressing Shake's comments made about Deepti on the show.
"‘Shake,' bruh, you're a loser," they wrote in an Instagram post. "You minimized my sister's life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her." To which Shake seemed to respond with an Instagram message of his own this week that read, "I'm not perfect but I'm real."
Sounds like things have gotten real messy since the season's end.
Love Is Blind is streaming now on Netflix.