Why HBO Pulled The Larry David Show Hours Before Premiere

The two-part docuseries, scheduled to air on March 1, was pulled with barely any time to spare. Find out why!

By Daniel Trainor Mar 01, 2022
TVCurb Your EnthusiasmLarry DavidCelebrities

Larry David has found himself in the middle of another awkward situation.

Just hours before The Larry David Show was set to premiere on HBO Max, the network abruptly pulled it from their schedule. 

In a tweet posted Monday night, HBO explained: "The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed. Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info."

The two-part docuseries, chronicling the life of the 74-year-old comedic legend, was supposed to premiere on March 1 at 10 p.m. ET.

According to the network, the series was set to give viewers "a peek behind the proverbial curtain, as David gets candid about his personal and professional highs and lows, from his humble beginnings as an unfunny Brooklyn kid to becoming America's favorite misanthrope."

Additionally, the show promised that the famously-reclusive comic would be opening up like never before. 

"In between reflecting on his bumpy road to success...David shares his thoughts on everything from metaphysics to parenthood," said the show's description. "Genuine, hilarious, and eye-opening, The Larry David Story shines a new light on the infamous cynic who remains a singular voice in comedy today."

photos
Celebs Playing Their Extreme Selves on Curb Your Enthusiasm

The Seinfeld co-creator wrapped the 11th season of his hit HBO comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm in December. 

David began his career as a stand-up comic in the early '80s before getting his first television writing gig on Saturday Night Live in 1984. More recently, he made multiple guest appearances on SNL as Senator Bernie Sanders and hosted the show in 2016. 

By the sounds of it, we haven't seen the last of David performing in front of a live audience.

Hbo/Kobal/Shutterstock

There is no word on when HBO expects the new incarnation of The Larry David Show to premiere.

