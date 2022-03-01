Is Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Engaged? See the Gorgeous Ring Sparking Speculation

Watch : Sydney Sweeney's X-Rated MISTAKE While Watching "Euphoria"

Does Sydney Sweeney have some euphoric news to share?

It appears that the actress, who portrays Cassie Howard in the hit HBO series, may be engaged to her restaurateur boyfriend Jonathan Davino.

Though the couple has not publicly confirmed the news, a newly redheaded Sydney was photographed wearing a gorgeous diamond ring on that finger while out in Los Angeles on Monday, Feb. 28. One photo obtained by E! News shows the Handmaid's Tale star chatting with a friend in the Southern California city while rocking the new accessory.

Sydney did not address the engagement speculation when she took to Instagram on March 1. Instead, she gave more insight into her recent hair transformation, revealing the new 'do is for her upcoming film National Anthem, in which she'll play Penny Jo Poplin. Alongside a photo of herself in character, Sydney captioned the Instagram post, "Penny Jo."

As fans of the star will know, she tends to keep her social media pages focused on her work. While it's been four years since Sydney, 24, and Jonathan, 37, first started dating, not much else is known about their relationship. In fact, Sydney and Jonathan have only stepped out to public events together on rare occasions.