Vitruvi Spring Sale: Save 40% On These Select Diffusers and Essential Oil Blends

Setting a vibe is so important. Whether you want the perfect ambiance to host dinner for your friends or if you need the utmost concentration to study for an exam, it's essential to be in an environment that helps you reach those goals. One of the best ways to do this is through scent. Having your favorite aroma circulating through the room can cheer you up, help you relax, or even give you motivation throughout your work day. If you have trouble winding down before sleep, you should try incorporating a relaxing scent into your nightly routine.
Vitruvi understands all of that. The brand has reliable essential oil diffusers that can fill the room with your favorite aromas, and, in all honesty, they are beautiful enough to be considered décor. Vitruvi also sells essential oils, which you can mix to create a custom scent for your needs. However, if that sounds like way too much effort for you, they also have premade blends. If you're looking to upgrade your space and just cultivate some good vibes, you're in luck because the Vitruvi Spring Sale is happening now. Select items are on sale for 40% off.
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
How stunning would this look on your nightstand? The Stone Diffuser can run for 4 hours continuously or you can set it for 8 hours with intermittent scents. It has a matte ceramic cover that is the epitome of minimalist chic. It's available in blush, black, white, terracotta, charcoal, green, rose, and honey shades. With all of those options, you can easily find one (or two) to coordinate with every room in your home.
Oh, and take it from someone who has these in multiple rooms. They are everything. They are aesthetically pleasing and functional.
Vitruvi Quiet Blend
Give yourself the recharge you deserve with the Vitruvi Quiet Blend. It is a soft, floral aroma that smells like powdery petals and warm tea.
Vitruvi Stay Diffuser
If you really want to invest in a diffuser, the Vitruvi Stay Diffuser can run for up to 18 hours with the power to scent large rooms in your home. It's on sale in this beautiful espresso color.
Vitruvi Move Diffuser
Your internet is wireless and your phone is cordless. Now, it's time to get a diffuser without the cord. The Vitruvi Move Diffuser is cordless, allowing you to disperse your favorite scents wherever you want. You can put it right next to you while you're watching TV or place it in the hallway when guests come over. The possibilities are endless with this one.
Vitruvi Uplift Kit
If you're looking for a lively set of blends, these are the energetic scents that you need in your life. This includes four scents that are fresh and light.
Vitruvi Unwind Kit
If you are looking for scents are are chill and relaxed, nab the Vitruvi Unwind Kit while it is on sale. These are calming, smooth blends that will set the vibe for some cozy relaxation.
Vitruvi Organic Jojoba Oil
This Jojoba Oil is what may be missing from your self-care routine. It absorbs quickly, but it's not too heavy on your skin. It's super moisturizing and it's antibacterial. Just add a few drops to your favorite moisturizer and you're good to go.
Vitruvi Reset Kit
Get this set of blends if you want to feel refreshed, cleansed, and calm. If easygoing is your vibe, these essential oils fit the bill.
