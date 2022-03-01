How Below Deck's Captain Lee "Laid the Groundwork" For Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's Romance

Summer House's Carl Radke revealed that his fellow Bravo star Captain Lee Rosbach helped him take his friendship with Lindsay Hubbard to the next level. Hear how!

Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

One Bravo couple has Below Deck's Captain Lee Rosbach to thank for their boat-iful relationship.

As Summer House's Carl Radke revealed on Feb. 28's Watch What Happens Live, it was Captain Lee who initially encouraged him to take his friendship with co-star Lindsay Hubbard to the next level. But before Carl could explain how, host Andy Cohen wanted to know how he and Captain Lee connected in the first place. 

"We share kind of a similar story," Carl responded. "My brother and his son passed from addiction. He reached out to me last year during a really hard time."

Mourning that loss while being a public figure was particularly challenging. "But having someone else from the Bravo family reach out" meant a lot," he said. "Especially Captain Lee, who, I mean, he's a legend. And then also he's a male figure. I think coming from him it was super important."

The two have stayed in touch ever since, and after Carl quit drinking last year, he said his relationship with Lindsay was "getting more romantic."

So, he turned to Captain Lee for advice.

Instagram, Laurent Bassett/Bravo

The rest was history. As Carl admitted on WWHL, Captain Lee "laid the groundwork for me to really feel confident with wanting to move forward with Lindsay."

Describing Captain Lee as "a father figure in a way," Carl revealed that his actual parents are equally supportive of him and Lindsay

The same could be said for Summer House fans, too. "We knew there would be some level of excitement," Lindsay said, "but it has just been beyond, and I think that it's so flattering and it's so fun to see because I think it's a tribute to who we are as individuals and then together."

The couple's Summer House co-stars are also thrilled to see them together, even though this isn't the first time Carl and Lindsay have dated (they gave it a go in season four in 2019 only to quickly go back to being friends). 

"We are so excited for them," Amanda Batula exclusively told E! News in January after Carl and Lindsay confirmed their relationship. "We've obviously known for a while and, you know, they gave it a go way back when, and then they were best friends in the interim. And here they are trying it out again and the timing seems so much better."

Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

