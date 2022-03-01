Pregnant Rihanna Steps Out in One of Her Riskiest Looks Yet During Paris Fashion Week

Rihanna’s newest Paris Fashion Week ensemble is making us want to take a bow. Check out her latest maternity look.

Watch: Rihanna Says Her Pregnancy Was HARD to Keep Secret

We've got Rihanna's newest maternity look on the brain. 
 
The "We Found Love" singer and her growing baby bump showed up and showed out while attending the Dior Paris Fashion Week show Tuesday, Mar. 1. The pregnant star turned heads in a mesh midi dress, which showcased her black lace bra and matching panty. To complete the look, she accessorized with silver jewelry, shiny black knee-high boots and a black leather trench coat, which was used to cover her rear end.
  
Since confirming her pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on Jan. 31, the Fenty mogul has proven that you can be runway ready—even while expecting. Most recently, Rihanna showed off her baby bump by sporting a lace and leather crop top, purple fur coat and a metal headpiece that dangled down to her shoulders while attending the Gucci show with the "Wild for the Night" rapper during Milan Fashion Week.

photos
All the Ways Rihanna Hid Her Pregnancy

Keep scrolling to check out more of Rihanna's maternity looks.

Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock
Runway Ready

Rihanna stepped out in her riskiest look yet for the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week. 

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Gucci
So Chic

Rihanna and her man attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week in February 2022. 

#1 Fan

While grabbing a bite to eat in New York City with A$AP Rocky and her brother Rorrey Fenty, Rihanna looked effortlessly chic in a New York Mets t-shirt, orange bomber jacket, gemstone jeans and strappy black heels. 

Backgrid
Touchdown!

The "Diamonds" singer sported a blue see-through top, head scarf, bomber jacket and jeans combination after the Rams won the Super Bowl. 

Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Return

The star showcases her baby bump in a green, sequined The Attico halter top and matching pink pants at an event celebrating her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, less than two weeks after confirming her pregnancy. Her partner A$AP Rocky joined her at the bash.

DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock
Stepping Out in Style

Rihanna stepped in chic fashion during a night out on Feb. 9.

DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock
Fierce Fashionsta

For her outing in Santa Monica, Calif., the singer wore a crop top paired with a full-length patchwork coat.

Instagram
Jersey Girl

Just days after announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna showed off her baby bump while wearing a jersey with matching orange gloves.

Ab / BACKGRID
Eat Your Heart Out

Rih paired her iconic Saint Laurent heart-shaped jacket with a Chicago Bulls jersey and Chrome Hearts pants for dinner at Nobu. 

Diggzy/REX/Shutterstock
All-Black Everything

The mom-to-be slipped into a laced-up black top paired with black leggings for an outing on Feb. 6.

DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK
Pretty in Pink

For her stunning pregnancy announcement Jan. 31, Rihanna wowed in a vintage Chanel quilted coat paired with gorgeous jewels.

