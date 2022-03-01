Pregnant Rihanna Steps Out in One of Her Riskiest Looks Yet During Paris Fashion Week

Watch : Rihanna Says Her Pregnancy Was HARD to Keep Secret

We've got Rihanna's newest maternity look on the brain.



The "We Found Love" singer and her growing baby bump showed up and showed out while attending the Dior Paris Fashion Week show Tuesday, Mar. 1. The pregnant star turned heads in a mesh midi dress, which showcased her black lace bra and matching panty. To complete the look, she accessorized with silver jewelry, shiny black knee-high boots and a black leather trench coat, which was used to cover her rear end.



Since confirming her pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on Jan. 31, the Fenty mogul has proven that you can be runway ready—even while expecting. Most recently, Rihanna showed off her baby bump by sporting a lace and leather crop top, purple fur coat and a metal headpiece that dangled down to her shoulders while attending the Gucci show with the "Wild for the Night" rapper during Milan Fashion Week.