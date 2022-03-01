Kendall Jenner Seen Hanging Out With Kourtney Kardashian's Exes Luka Sabbat and Younes Bendjima

No bad blood here! While in Paris, Kendall Jenner was seen keeping up with big sister Kourtney Kardashian’s exes Luka Sabbat and Younes Bendjima.

By Kisha Forde Mar 01, 2022 3:48 PMTags
Kourtney KardashianKendall JennerKardashiansCelebritiesYounes Bendjima
Watch: Kendall Jenner DEFENDS Controversial Wedding Dress Choice

We're willing to bet you didn't see this edition of Three's Company coming.
 
Fresh off her catwalk duties during Milan Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner is living it up in Paris. However, fans were surprised to see a few familiar faces among her party pals. In a video recently shared to Mustafa the Poet's snapchat, she was seen having a blast with sister Kourtney Kardashian's exes Luka Sabbat, 24, and Younes Bendjima, 28, along with a few other attendees like Jacob Elordi.

If you haven't been keeping up with the Poosh founder's dating history, allow us to backtrack a bit. Kendall's older sister, Kourtney, began dating Younes in October 2016 after meeting at a bar (also coincidentally in Paris).

The pair were together for nearly two years until they broke up in August 2018, with a source telling E! News at the time that the couple experienced a series of "ups and downs," resulting in their romance simply fizzling out.

photos
Kendall Jenner's Best Looks

Fast-forward to that fall, when Kourtney and Luka began sparking romance rumors after being spotted together during a few outings. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and grown-ish actor even attended Diddy's star-studded bash together that November. But alas, in February 2019, Luka confirmed that he was a single man, telling The Cut that he and Kourtney were "definitely not dating."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Francois Durand for Dior/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Love Is Blind's Kyle Abrams and Shake Chatterjee Get Heated

2
Exclusive

Blake Lively Is a Cotton Candy Queen on Red Carpet With Ryan Reynolds

3

Helen Mirren's Poop Joke at the 2022 SAG Awards Is as Iconic as She Is

It's also worth noting that Younes made headlines last year when he shared a series of DMs he allegedly received from Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, with the father of three expressing his displeasure about those PDA pics between Kourtney and her now-fiancé Travis Barker.

But all of that is water under the Pont des Arts when there's celebrating to be done. C'est la vie!

Trending Stories

1

Love Is Blind's Kyle Abrams and Shake Chatterjee Get Heated

2
Exclusive

Blake Lively Is a Cotton Candy Queen on Red Carpet With Ryan Reynolds

3

Helen Mirren's Poop Joke at the 2022 SAG Awards Is as Iconic as She Is

4

Mare of Easttown's Ned Eisenberg Dead at 65 After Cancer Battle

5

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Safely Arrives in Poland After Evacuating Ukraine

Latest News

Pregnant Rihanna Steps Out in One of Her Riskiest Looks Yet

Exclusive

Why Sofia Carson Says Her New Album "Filled in the Blanks of My Story"

Exclusive

This Is What It's Like to Build a Beauty Brand With Scarlett Johansson

10 Meshki Finds Under $30 That You Need in Your Closet ASAP

Kendall Jenner Seen Hanging Out With Kourtney's Exes Luka and Younes

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Safely Arrives in Poland After Evacuating Ukraine

The Relatable Reason Courteney Cox Gets Called Out By Her Daughter