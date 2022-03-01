The Relatable Reason Courteney Cox Gets Called Out By Her Daughter Coco

So no one told you life was gonna be this way, Courteney Cox?

The 57-year-old actress spoke about her day-to-day with her 17-year-old daughter Coco Arquette on the Feb. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

If you're one of her 12 million Instagram followers, then you've probably seen Courteney play the piano while Coco sings along, with the mother-daughter duo covering everything from Taylor Swift's "cardigan" to Hamilton's "Burn."

"I'm obsessed with music," Courteney told Jimmy Kimmel, "and I do have a lot of friends in the music business."

Indeed, she does. In addition to being in a relationship with Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid, Courteney is friends with Ed Sheeran. And while some would be impressed with her celebrity pals, it seems like Coco isn't one of them.

"I cannot impress that girl. I just can't. No," Courteney continued. "When she was about 4, Zac Efron came over and Jimmy Marsden, and she literally freaked out: 'I wanna go home.' I'm like, 'You are home.' She just couldn't handle it. But now, it doesn't matter. [It's like], 'Hey, Ed. What's happening?' I'm like, 'Do you want to sing with Ed tonight?' And she's like…'No.'"