The Sweet Way Zendaya Is Supporting Boyfriend Tom Holland’s New Film Uncharted

Need more proof that Zendaya and Tom Holland have a marvelous relationship? We’ve got you covered. Check out her sweet shout-out to her boyfriend and his new movie.

Zendaya is Tom Holland's number one fan.
 
The Euphoria actress took to her Instagram Stories on Feb. 28 to proudly show her support for her boyfriend's new film Uncharted by posting a Boomerang video of her movie ticket along with the caption, "Woop woop."
 
And don't think Tom and Zendaya's support for one another stops there. Ahead of their Spider-Man: No Way Home release in December 2021, the Malcolm & Marie actress shared a sweet tribute to her boyfriend on Instagram, writing, "my Spider-Man. I'm so proud of you, some things never change and good thing."
 
Since going public last year, the two have been making more appearances together and showing more affection towards one another. Last month, the Spider-Man co-stars shared some rare PDA while stepping out together at the Uncharted screening. The couple, both 25, were photographed holding hands together as they left the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City.

Tom and Zendaya are also taking their love internationally. On Feb. 23, the pair were photographed catching dinner at the Antica Pesa in Rome. The restaurant told E! News that Tom ate the classic cacio e pepe, while Zendaya tried the simple spaghetti with tomato sauce.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Blake Lively Is a Cotton Candy Queen on Red Carpet With Ryan Reynolds

2

Love Is Blind's Kyle Abrams and Shake Chatterjee Get Heated

3

Helen Mirren's Poop Joke at the 2022 SAG Awards Is as Iconic as She Is

Though Zendaya and Tom have been a little bit more public lately, don't expect too many details about their growing romance. After photos of the lovebirds kissing in a car were released last July, Tom felt like he and his girl were "robbed" of their privacy. 
 
"I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private," he told GQ last year. "Because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."

