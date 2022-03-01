The Sweet Way Zendaya Is Supporting Boyfriend Tom Holland’s New Film Uncharted

Watch : Did Tom Holland & Zendaya REALLY Buy a House Together?

Zendaya is Tom Holland's number one fan.



The Euphoria actress took to her Instagram Stories on Feb. 28 to proudly show her support for her boyfriend's new film Uncharted by posting a Boomerang video of her movie ticket along with the caption, "Woop woop."



And don't think Tom and Zendaya's support for one another stops there. Ahead of their Spider-Man: No Way Home release in December 2021, the Malcolm & Marie actress shared a sweet tribute to her boyfriend on Instagram, writing, "my Spider-Man. I'm so proud of you, some things never change and good thing."



Since going public last year, the two have been making more appearances together and showing more affection towards one another. Last month, the Spider-Man co-stars shared some rare PDA while stepping out together at the Uncharted screening. The couple, both 25, were photographed holding hands together as they left the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City.