20 Sexy & Cute Spring Dresses From Cupshe You Won’t Believe Are Under $35

Ready to exchange your heavy winter jackets for flirty floral spring dresses? You're in luck! We found a ton of sexy, trendy and super cute dresses that are perfect for spring 2022 and beyond. Best part is, they're all under $35!
Cupshe, a brand popular for their affordable and stylish swimwear, may not be the first thing you think of when shopping for new dresses. But they do have a big collection of dresses that's worth checking out. There are minidresses, midis, maxis and two-piece sets. There's also a good mix of florals, animal prints and solid colors. Sizes for their dresses range from XS to XL.
All of their dresses are super affordable, and from what we've seen, there's nothing over $50. To make things even sweeter, there's a sale going on right now where select options are buy one, get one for 40% off. So you can snag a dress for as low as $15.
Whether you're looking for new pieces to bring on your spring break trip or you have several big events lined up in the upcoming months, Cupshe has options that appeal to pretty much everyone's style and tastes. We've rounded up some of our favorite options under $35, check those out below.
Cupshe Ayana Lace-Up Backless Maxi Slip Dress
Cupshe's best-selling Ayana Lace-up Backless Maxi Slip Dress is a shopper fave with a ton of five-star reviews. According to one review, the fit is "so darn cute," and the fabric is light and hangs perfectly. It's also a good length for anyone who doesn't want anything too short. It's also on sale right now for $31. This is definitely a must-buy.
Cupshe Christa Plunge Bell Sleeve Zipper Short A-Shape Dress
The color of this plunging A-shape dress is absolutely gorgeous. The folds of the skirt were designed to be large to give it a "fresh and elegant" feel. So cute!
Cupshe Rosalinda Slip Strap Cut-Out Dress
This bold cut-out dress was pretty much made for days on the beach. It's sexy, eye-catching and totally affordable at just $31. Can't get any better than that. Plus, it's a dress you can wear all throughout spring and summer.
Cupshe Jaquelin V-Neck A-Shape Dress
The Jaquelin V-neck A-Shape dress features thin adjustable straps, an elastic waist and a chic paisley pattern. Top your look off with a large brim sun hat and you're ready to go.
Cupshe Hana V-Neck Puff Sleeve A-Shape Dress
This flirty puff sleeve dress was made to be seen. It's backless and features a pretty floral pattern and a fitted waist. You're guaranteed to get all the compliments with this!
Cupshe Randi Zebra Striped Split Slip Dress
Cupshe's Randi Zebra Striped Split Slip Dress is so chic, it'll even appeal to someone who's not really into animal print. The colors are gorgeous and the side split makes it sexy without being over the top. We love it.
Cupshe Darlene Backless Tie Adjustable Straps
Cupshe's Darlene dress may be simple, but that bright blue is stunning. If you're planning a trip to the beach anytime soon, this is one dress you'll want to have.
Cupshe Kinley Loose Waisted Tie Frill Short A-Shape Dress
This pretty floral dress was made for sunny days. It's features cute adjustable tie straps and a flattering design. It's also pretty affordable at just $28.
Cupshe Lennon Sleeveless Zipper Split A-Shape Dress
Cupshe's Lennon A-shape dress is so classy and sophisticated, it's the kind of dress that's perfect for a cocktail party or an outdoor wedding. It was designed to be "equal parts comfy and cute," and from what we see, it totally delivers.
Cupshe Yaretzi Frill Fitted Waisted Short Slip Dress
This pretty floral dress is so popular, a couple of sizes are already sold out. Honestly, it's not hard to see why. It's that perfect mix of cute and sexy, and it's less than $30. We love the slight ruffled hem, it makes it so fun. We're adding this to our cart ASAP.
Cupshe Brisa V-Neck Adjustable Straps Slip Dress
The "very sexy" Brisa slip dress is the type of dress that demands attention. All eyes will be on you when you put this gorgeous dress on.
Cupshe Michele Tropical Plants Cut-Out Front Halter Dress
Cupshe's Michele Tropical Plants halter dress is the ultimate vacation dress. The cut out is trendy and fun, and the colorful print is beautiful. Love!
Cupshe Christa Plunge Bell Sleeve Fitted Waisted Short A-Shape Dress
We're totally in love with the bold floral pattern of this short A-shape dress. Not only that, it was designed to be super comfortable to wear, which is an added bonus.
Cupshe Saige Pink Round Neck Animal Print Bodycon Dress
You can't help but feel extra confident when you're in this sexy, curve-hugging animal print dress. We love the pink, but it's available in black as well.
Cupshe Nikki Bubble Sleeve A-Shape Dress
Planning a beach day in the near future? Be sure you have Cupshe's Nikki dress in your wardrobe. It features adorable bubble sleeves and a comfy loose fit. The length is also perfect for being out in the sun all day.
Cupshe Tianna Slip Strap Cut-Out Stripe Dress
Cupshe's Tianna is a chic and playful striped dress that you'll want to wear over and over again. It looks fab on its own, but it would also look so cute under your favorite denim jacket, blazer or light cardigan.
Cupshe Pattaya Off-Shoulder Ditsy Frill A-Shape Dress
Cupshe's Pattaya Off-Shoulder dress will have all your friends wondering where you bought it. The dress is off-shoulder is so chic, and the dress itself is flowy and designed for comfort. It has go-to dress written all over it.
Cupshe Felicity Fitted Waisted Backless Mini Length A-Shape Dress
The Felicity mini dress is simple yet sexy. We love the texture and it even comes in white.
Cupshe Belen Backless Drawstring A-Shape Dress
The super cute Belen backless drawstring dress is another super popular stye that's selling out fast. It comes in navy and blush, and features a tie waist. We recommend acting fast if you have your eye on this!
Cupshe Nina V-Neck Short Sleeve Wrap Dress
The floral Nina wrap dress is flattering, fun and a total classic. It's a dress you can wear for years to come and it'll still be in style. We love the red, but it also comes in a pretty green.
