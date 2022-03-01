20 Sexy & Cute Spring Dresses From Cupshe You Won’t Believe Are Under $35

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Ready to exchange your heavy winter jackets for flirty floral spring dresses? You're in luck! We found a ton of sexy, trendy and super cute dresses that are perfect for spring 2022 and beyond. Best part is, they're all under $35!

Cupshe, a brand popular for their affordable and stylish swimwear, may not be the first thing you think of when shopping for new dresses. But they do have a big collection of dresses that's worth checking out. There are minidresses, midis, maxis and two-piece sets. There's also a good mix of florals, animal prints and solid colors. Sizes for their dresses range from XS to XL.

All of their dresses are super affordable, and from what we've seen, there's nothing over $50. To make things even sweeter, there's a sale going on right now where select options are buy one, get one for 40% off. So you can snag a dress for as low as $15.

Whether you're looking for new pieces to bring on your spring break trip or you have several big events lined up in the upcoming months, Cupshe has options that appeal to pretty much everyone's style and tastes. We've rounded up some of our favorite options under $35, check those out below.