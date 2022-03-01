Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Just Added a New Member to Their Family

Watch : Megan Fox's Engagement Ring Has a PANIFUL Secret

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got the purrrfect new addition to their family.

The engaged celebrity couple just introduced their fans to Whiskey, their new Bengal cat. The black and brown furry fella made its first appearance on Machine Gun Kelly's Instagram on Monday, Feb. 28, in a post that was captioned, "welcome Whiskey to the gang."

Whiskey posed next to the the stars, who wore matching outfits featuring Whiskey's signature spots. Machine Gun Kelly wore purple leopard print pajamas while Megan Fox wore a similar outfit but in pink, showing solidarity for their feline friend.

The "emo girl" singer shared various candids of Whiskey, from big yawns on the cat tree and sitting in dad's lap to falling asleep in mom and dad's bed.

Fans flooded the comments, gushing over Whiskey's antics. One fan wrote, "OMG ADORABLE" while another asked for "more kitty content for us in the future."

Whiskey will be joining the family alongside Megan's children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green—Bodhi Ransom Green, 8, Journey River Green, 5, and Noah Shannon Green, 9—and MGK's daughter with ex Emma Cannon—Casie Colson Baker, 12.