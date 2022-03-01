Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Just Added a New Member to Their Family

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly introduced Whiskey, their new cat, to their fans on Instagram. The couple shared candid pics of the furry friend, including the cat's first family photo.

By Steven Vargas Mar 01, 2022 4:05 AMTags
PetsMegan FoxCouplesCelebritiesMachine Gun Kelly
Watch: Megan Fox's Engagement Ring Has a PANIFUL Secret

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got the purrrfect new addition to their family.

The engaged celebrity couple just introduced their fans to Whiskey, their new Bengal cat. The black and brown furry fella made its first appearance on Machine Gun Kelly's Instagram on Monday, Feb. 28, in a post that was captioned, "welcome Whiskey to the gang."

Whiskey posed next to the the stars, who wore matching outfits featuring Whiskey's signature spots. Machine Gun Kelly wore purple leopard print pajamas while Megan Fox wore a similar outfit but in pink, showing solidarity for their feline friend.

The "emo girl" singer shared various candids of Whiskey, from big yawns on the cat tree and sitting in dad's lap to falling asleep in mom and dad's bed.

Fans flooded the comments, gushing over Whiskey's antics. One fan wrote, "OMG ADORABLE" while another asked for "more kitty content for us in the future."

Whiskey will be joining the family alongside Megan's children with ex-husband Brian Austin GreenBodhi Ransom Green, 8, Journey River Green, 5, and Noah Shannon Green, 9—and MGK's daughter with ex Emma CannonCasie Colson Baker, 12.

photos
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: Romance Rewind

When the couple isn't home with their new pet, they are out with friends Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. The couple, who is also engaged, joined Megan and MGK on Friday, Feb. 25, at the Roxy Theatre to celebrate the release of Avril Lavigne's new album, Love Sux. Musicians MGK and Travis also joined the "Complicated" singer on stage at the event.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Euphoria Star Dominic Fike Responds To Viral Finale Song

2

Love Is Blind's Kyle Abrams and Shake Chatterjee Get Heated

3

Mare of Easttown's Ned Eisenberg Dead at 65 After Cancer Battle

MGK proposed to the Jennifer's Body star on Jan. 11 in Puerto Rico at the same spot where they first fell in love.

Megan shared more of the romantic story in an Instagram post announcing the engagement, saying, "In July of 2020 we sat under the banyan tree. We asked for magic."

Looks like they found it—and some kitty love.

Trending Stories

1

Euphoria Star Dominic Fike Responds To Viral Finale Song

2

Love Is Blind's Kyle Abrams and Shake Chatterjee Get Heated

3

Mare of Easttown's Ned Eisenberg Dead at 65 After Cancer Battle

4

The Heartwarming Reason Ben Affleck Skipped the 2022 SAG Awards

5

Alleged Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev Sued by Diamond Family

Latest News

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Just Added a New Member to The Family

Alleged Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev Sued by Diamond Family

Love Is Blind's Kyle Abrams and Shake Chatterjee Get Heated

Exclusive

Blake Lively Is a Cotton Candy Queen on Red Carpet With Ryan Reynolds

Euphoria Star Dominic Fike Responds To Viral Finale Song

Find Out Why Serene Is Our Pick To Be The Next Face Of The Franchise

The Bachelor Fashion Details From Clayton's Hometown Dates