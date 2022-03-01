Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Just Added a New Member to Their Family

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got the purrrfect new addition to their family.
The engaged celebrity couple just introduced their fans to Whiskey, their new Bengal cat. The black and brown furry fella made its first appearance on Machine Gun Kelly's Instagram on Monday, Feb. 28, in a post that was captioned, "welcome Whiskey to the gang."
Whiskey posed next to the the stars, who wore matching outfits featuring Whiskey's signature spots. Machine Gun Kelly wore purple leopard print pajamas while Megan Fox wore a similar outfit but in pink, showing solidarity for their feline friend.
The "emo girl" singer shared various candids of Whiskey, from big yawns on the cat tree and sitting in dad's lap to falling asleep in mom and dad's bed.
Fans flooded the comments, gushing over Whiskey's antics. One fan wrote, "OMG ADORABLE" while another asked for "more kitty content for us in the future."
Whiskey will be joining the family alongside Megan's children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green—Bodhi Ransom Green, 8, Journey River Green, 5, and Noah Shannon Green, 9—and MGK's daughter with ex Emma Cannon—Casie Colson Baker, 12.
When the couple isn't home with their new pet, they are out with friends Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. The couple, who is also engaged, joined Megan and MGK on Friday, Feb. 25, at the Roxy Theatre to celebrate the release of Avril Lavigne's new album, Love Sux. Musicians MGK and Travis also joined the "Complicated" singer on stage at the event.
MGK proposed to the Jennifer's Body star on Jan. 11 in Puerto Rico at the same spot where they first fell in love.
Megan shared more of the romantic story in an Instagram post announcing the engagement, saying, "In July of 2020 we sat under the banyan tree. We asked for magic."
Looks like they found it—and some kitty love.