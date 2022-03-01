See Love Is Blind Co-Stars Kyle Abrams and Shake Chatterjee Get Heated on Instagram

Love Is Blind alums Kyle Abrams and Shake Chatterjee exchanged some words on Instagram, with Kyle saying the reunion episode is a "train wreck" and Shake calling his co-star a "little bihh."

The boys have beef.

Days after Netflix aired the season two finale of Love Is Blindand revealed who left who at the altar—fans noticed that two of the guys exchanged some heated words on Instagram that certainly raised eyebrows. 

It all went down after Love Is Blind's verified page teased the upcoming reunion, available to stream on March 4. In the comments, Kyle Abrams (who proposed to Shaina Hurley before they went their separate ways over religious differences) shared his take on all the onscreen antics over the weekend by saying, "Just me enjoying the train wreck." 

Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee responded directly to his co-star, writing, "translation: you're a little bihh." The veterinarian, who was dumped by Deepti Vempati at the altar, went on to tease the feuds fans can expect from the upcoming episode. "Imma warn you," he wrote, "I KEEPS IT REAL AT THIS REUNION." 

Kyle also responded to a fan who noted that he seemed to be merely watching and sipping the tea. He wrote, "well put." 

While Kyle is vowing to stay out of the drama, things have been brewing between Shake and his almost brother-in-law. 

Deepti's brother Sunny and his partner Hina Merchant Vempati penned a joint Instagram post over the weekend in which they slammed Shake for disrespecting their sister on the show

"‘Shake', bruh, you're a loser," they said in the post. "You minimized my sister's life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her." 

Netflix

Throughout the season, viewers watched Shake admit to friends and family that he wasn't sexually attracted to his fiancée Deepti, despite feeling they were otherwise well-matched.

"You made these statements knowing your own mom would one day watch it; my parents and my entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister's back about insecurities she fought her entire life," the couple added. "We welcomed you into our home, and you saw it as an opportunity for clout; so forgive me if I'm not sympathetic towards you and the hate you're receiving." 

The pair called out Shake for his alleged "BS" and asked him to "stay the f--k away" from their sister. 

Shake, for his part, shared a message on Instagram this week that read, "I'm not perfect but I'm real." 

Meanwhile, Deepti celebrated the Love Is Blind finale with a girls' trip to Las Vegas, hitting the town with co-stars Iyanna McNeely and Danielle Ruhl and also sharing a new photo with Sal Perez. See photos of the outing below.

Instagram
Girls' Night Out

Danielle toasted with Iyanna and Deepti in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 25. 

Instagram
A Sweet Reunion

Love Is Blind co-stars Danielle and Jarette snapped a selfie, seemingly taken during the trip. 

Instagram
What Happens in Vegas...

Deepti shared a look at the sprawling city.

Instagram
Vegas, Baby

The girls took a mirror photo while getting ready for the night.

