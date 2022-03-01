See Love Is Blind Co-Stars Kyle Abrams and Shake Chatterjee Get Heated on Instagram

Watch : Ladies of "Love Is Blind" Season 2 REUNITE in Las Vegas

The boys have beef.

Days after Netflix aired the season two finale of Love Is Blind—and revealed who left who at the altar—fans noticed that two of the guys exchanged some heated words on Instagram that certainly raised eyebrows.

It all went down after Love Is Blind's verified page teased the upcoming reunion, available to stream on March 4. In the comments, Kyle Abrams (who proposed to Shaina Hurley before they went their separate ways over religious differences) shared his take on all the onscreen antics over the weekend by saying, "Just me enjoying the train wreck."

Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee responded directly to his co-star, writing, "translation: you're a little bihh." The veterinarian, who was dumped by Deepti Vempati at the altar, went on to tease the feuds fans can expect from the upcoming episode. "Imma warn you," he wrote, "I KEEPS IT REAL AT THIS REUNION."

Kyle also responded to a fan who noted that he seemed to be merely watching and sipping the tea. He wrote, "well put."

While Kyle is vowing to stay out of the drama, things have been brewing between Shake and his almost brother-in-law.