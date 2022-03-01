The Bachelor Fashion Details From Clayton Echard's Hometown Dates

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This season of The Bachelor is getting serious. Last week, Clayton Echard made some emotional eliminations. During this week's episode, Clayton visited the hometowns of his final four contestants, Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia, Gabby Windey, and Serene Russell. This is always a monumental episode during a season of The Bachelor, but that's especially true given all the recent bubble seasons that did not involve visiting the families at home.
The families put Clayton to the test. Emotions were high and the women came through with the fashions. If you watch reality TV wondering where you can get those same outfits, you're in luck because we recorded the episode, hit pause, took screenshots, and investigated each and every look so you don't have to. Keep on scrolling to see the rose-worthy fashions. Click here if you missed last week's fashion breakdown. We will continually update this as we track down more fashion details, so stay tuned for updates.
Gabby Windey wore a ruffled mini dress when she brought Clayton home to meet her family.
Majorelle Nelly Mini Dress
How darling is this ruffle-adorned mini dress? This is a rose-worthy style, for sure.
For the daytime portion of her hometown date with Clayton, Serene Russell wore a cream cropped sweater and ripped jeans.
American Eagle AE Stretch Ripped Mom Straight Jean
These high-rise ripped jeans are available in standard, short, and long lengths. They have that super flattering "mom" fit, made of stretchy fabric to optimize your everyday comfort. These jeans are great because they maintain their shape, even after you wash them.
American Eagle AE Cropped Button-Up Cardigan
Unfortunately, that cream sweater is sold out, but it is available in two different colors. This grey version is just as versatile. The cropped sweater is super cozy and incredibly soft.
