Selena Gomez Jokes About Going Barefoot at 2022 SAG Awards

Watch : 2022 SAG Awards: Must-See Moments

Who says you need shoes at an award show?

Selena Gomez proved she doesn't need them to make an impact by going barefoot at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 27. The Only Murders in the Building actress took to Instagram on Feb. 28 to poke fun at the fact that while she showed up in black pointed toe pumps, she simply couldn't hold on to her heels. During the ceremony, she was spotted chatting with co-star Martin Short while going shoe-less.

Selena teased, "Last night was such a magical one. I couldn't keep my heels on but I did manage to take a couple selfies."

One Instagram user gushed, "Seriously how you even real! Forget the heels you slayed it," while another added, "It's her world and we're just living in it."

The outfit pieces she did choose to keep on? A black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown, a Bulgari diamond choker, pair of diamond earrings and emerald ring. Selena's award-worthy glam featured a slicked back bun fastened with a black bow.