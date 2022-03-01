Exclusive

CODA Cast Reflects on Striking "Gold" With Their Film After Historic SAG Awards Wins

CODA stars spoke with E! News about how their SAG Awards win brought attention to deaf representation in film. Winner Tony Kotsur shared his "wow" moment when the big news sunk in.

By Steven Vargas Mar 01, 2022 2:27 AMTags
MoviesRed CarpetAwardsSAG AwardsExclusivesCelebrities
Watch: "CODA" Cast Revels in Emotional Win at 2022 SAG Awards

CODA is history in the making.

The cast of CODA won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday, Feb. 27, while star Tony Kotsur made history as the first deaf actor to win a solo SAG Award.

Troy joined co-stars, Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant when speaking to E! News about their trailblazing win.

As Marlee shared, "From the very first day working with all of them... I knew this was gold." 

The film follows Ruby, a CODA—Child of Deaf Adults—living in Gloucester, Mass., who wants to pursue her love for music at the Berklee College of Music but is afraid to leave her parents alone to run the family fishing business.

"Throughout the 30 days of shooting with the great rest of the cast, and crew, and Gloucester, Massachusetts community and everybody, I knew that this was gonna be something that people would really fall in love with," Marlee continued. "So here we are. Many more to come."

photos
SAG Awards 2022: Candid Moments

Tony, who played Frank Rossi in the film, won against stars Jared Leto, Bradley Cooper, Ben Affleck and Kodi Smit-McPhee in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role category. After taking the stage to accept his award, he got emotional recalling what it took to get him to the monumental moment.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

"When they said my name I just broke down," he told E! News. "Everybody stood up and started cheering, and I felt the opposite. I was just kind of slumping into my chair thinking like, 'Wow.'"

He said that the award meant so much to him and the cast because of the message the Screen Actors Guild was sending.

He continued, "I'm so grateful for SAG to recognize us actors, not looking at us deaf actors, but actors who happen to be deaf."

Trending Stories

1

Mare of Easttown's Ned Eisenberg Dead at 65 After Cancer Battle

2

The Reason Pete Davidson Is Absent From Saturday Night Live

3

The Heartwarming Reason Ben Affleck Skipped the 2022 SAG Awards

CODA is also nominated for three awards in the upcoming 2022 Oscars: the team for Best Picture, screenwriter Siân Heder for Adapted Screenplay and Tony for Actor in a Supporting Role.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Life Achievement Award

WINNER: Helen Mirren

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

King Richard

Belfast

Don't Look Up

House of Gucci

WINNER: Coda

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard

Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick Boom

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of MacBeth

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

WINNER: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

WINNER: Troy Kotsur, Coda 

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog 

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

E! Illustration
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Matrix Resurrections

Dune

WINNER: No Time to Die

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

WINNER: Succession

The Morning Show

The Handmaid's Tale

Squid Game

Yellowstone

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Sarah Snook, Succession

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

WINNER: Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game

HBO; Netflix; AppleTV/E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Jeremy Strong, Succession

WINNER: Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Netflix; HBO; National Geographic/E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Issac, Scenes From A Marriage

WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Hulu; HBO; Netflix; AppleTV/E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Ted Lasso

The Kominsky Method

Hulu; HBO; Netflix; AppleTV/E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Elle Fanning, The Great

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hulu; HBO; Netflix; AppleTV/E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Netflix; HBO; Disney+/E! Illustration
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in Television Series

Cobra Kai

WINNER: Squid Game

Mare of Easttown

Loki

The Falcon and the Winter Solider

Trending Stories

1

Mare of Easttown's Ned Eisenberg Dead at 65 After Cancer Battle

2

The Reason Pete Davidson Is Absent From Saturday Night Live

3

The Heartwarming Reason Ben Affleck Skipped the 2022 SAG Awards

4

Helen Mirren's Poop Joke at the 2022 SAG Awards Is as Iconic as She Is

5

Euphoria Kills Off Fan-Favorite Character in HBO Finale

Latest News

Euphoria Star Dominic Fike Responds To Viral Finale Song

Find Out Why Serene Is Our Pick To Be The Next Face Of The Franchise

The Bachelor Fashion Details From Clayton's Hometown Dates

Selena Gomez Jokes About Going Barefoot at 2022 SAG Awards

Exclusive

CODA Cast Reflects on Their Historic SAG Awards Win

Naya Rivera's Family Privately Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit

1883 Creator Hints End to Yellowstone's Hit Spin-Off