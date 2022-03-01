CODA Cast Reflects on Striking "Gold" With Their Film After Historic SAG Awards Wins

CODA is history in the making.
The cast of CODA won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday, Feb. 27, while star Tony Kotsur made history as the first deaf actor to win a solo SAG Award.
Troy joined co-stars, Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant when speaking to E! News about their trailblazing win.
As Marlee shared, "From the very first day working with all of them... I knew this was gold."
The film follows Ruby, a CODA—Child of Deaf Adults—living in Gloucester, Mass., who wants to pursue her love for music at the Berklee College of Music but is afraid to leave her parents alone to run the family fishing business.
"Throughout the 30 days of shooting with the great rest of the cast, and crew, and Gloucester, Massachusetts community and everybody, I knew that this was gonna be something that people would really fall in love with," Marlee continued. "So here we are. Many more to come."
Tony, who played Frank Rossi in the film, won against stars Jared Leto, Bradley Cooper, Ben Affleck and Kodi Smit-McPhee in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role category. After taking the stage to accept his award, he got emotional recalling what it took to get him to the monumental moment.
"When they said my name I just broke down," he told E! News. "Everybody stood up and started cheering, and I felt the opposite. I was just kind of slumping into my chair thinking like, 'Wow.'"
He said that the award meant so much to him and the cast because of the message the Screen Actors Guild was sending.
He continued, "I'm so grateful for SAG to recognize us actors, not looking at us deaf actors, but actors who happen to be deaf."
CODA is also nominated for three awards in the upcoming 2022 Oscars: the team for Best Picture, screenwriter Siân Heder for Adapted Screenplay and Tony for Actor in a Supporting Role.