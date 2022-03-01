CODA Cast Reflects on Striking "Gold" With Their Film After Historic SAG Awards Wins

Watch : "CODA" Cast Revels in Emotional Win at 2022 SAG Awards

CODA is history in the making.

The cast of CODA won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday, Feb. 27, while star Tony Kotsur made history as the first deaf actor to win a solo SAG Award.

Troy joined co-stars, Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant when speaking to E! News about their trailblazing win.

As Marlee shared, "From the very first day working with all of them... I knew this was gold."

The film follows Ruby, a CODA—Child of Deaf Adults—living in Gloucester, Mass., who wants to pursue her love for music at the Berklee College of Music but is afraid to leave her parents alone to run the family fishing business.

"Throughout the 30 days of shooting with the great rest of the cast, and crew, and Gloucester, Massachusetts community and everybody, I knew that this was gonna be something that people would really fall in love with," Marlee continued. "So here we are. Many more to come."