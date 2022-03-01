Real Housewives Star Margaret Josephs Shares “Life-Changing” Beauty Products From Amazon

We included these products chosen by Margaret Josephs because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Margaret is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you love watching The Real Housewives of New Jersey and you've been curious about how the ladies get camera-ready for filming, Margaret Josephs has the answers to all of your questions. The RHONJ cast member said, " I'm showing you some of my favorite beauty products. I just want you to know how I get ready for filming and my favorite little beauty things that I use from Amazon" during a recent Amazon Live session.

Marge shared her must-have products, including a couple that she described as "life-changing," and she shared her application tips to get Real Housewives-level glam at home.