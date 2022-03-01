1883 Creator Hints That Yellowstone's Hit Spin-Off Was A One and Done Season

This news may be sadder than the season finale—and that's saying a lot.
On Feb. 27, season one of Paramount+'s 1883, starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott, came to a close. And now, the series creator Taylor Sheridan is hinting at what's up next for the Dutton family—but unfortunately, a second season doesn't seem likely.
"I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey," he told Deadline in an interview. "I'm not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily after, or didn't."
"I'd rather you imagine it," he continued, "and wonder what Thomas and Noemi made of their lives. You never get to see how James and Margaret move on. You did seem them in a flashback as having moved on, and so that's what I cared to explore."
Basically, he wants to leave us on a cliffhanger.
But it turns out we're not all lost for hope!
Though Sheridan is done with this particular period, he's certainly not done with the Dutton family, noting that he would like to "peek through a different window into a different era."
In fact, it was previously reported on Feb. 15 that Paramount+ renewed 1883 for additional episodes (not necessarily another season) and that two additional Dutton family-based series were in the works—1932, which will follow the next generation of ranchers as they fight to survive the Prohibition and the Great Depression, and 6666.
"I don't think of any of these as spinoffs," he added, "but rather as complete stories that have common roots. My goal with the next one would be that you could never have seen 1883 or Yellowstone, and still have a fully realized experience as a viewer."
Well, whether the year is 1883 or 2883, we'll be tuning in to Sheridan's next project.
1883 is available to stream on Paramount+.