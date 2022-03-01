The Inventing Anna Styles That Everyone Is Searching For

From chic scarves to sequin dresses, here are the styles people are searching for, influenced by Netflix's show.

Whether you love Netflix's Inventing Anna or hate it, you're not alone. But either way, we can all agree that the story about convicted scammer and fake heiress Anna Sorokin is fascinating. The other aspect that kept us watching this show? Love her or hate her, Anna (at least, the fictional character portrayed in this show) has gorgeous fashion taste.

There's no arguing that the show's fashion left quite the impact. As Love The Sales' fashion data analysts report, Inventing Anna caused a 200% surge in demand for "Red Bardot Dresses." It also caused an over 100% increase in fashion demand for "Pink Scarves," "Floral-Print Blazers," and "Blue Headwraps" based on the styles worn by Julia Garner, who plays Anna Delvey in the show. There was also an increase in demand for "Check-Print Coats" and "Sequin Dresses." 

According to the show, there are varying accounts of whether the real Anna wore high-end or off-the-rack styles, but we rounded up styles inspired by the show that would fit right in with New York's elite without breaking your budget.   

Commemorate the Euphoria Season 2 Finale With the Ultimate Gift Guide

Red Chiffon Bardot Ruffle Tiered Dress

Anna wears a gorgeous Alexander McQueen off-the-shoulder red dress while she enjoys a luxury yacht. You can look just as chic and expensive in this dress from Pretty Little Thing.

$55
Pretty Little Thing

Joyfunear Off Shoulder Ruched Bodycon Dress

What's more elegant than a red midi dress? 

$25
Shein

Majorelle Audrina Mini Dress

Here's another gorgeous red dress if you're inspired by Anna's yacht style. 

$178
Revolve

GOBLES Women's Ruched Off Shoulder Short Sleeve Bodycon Midi Elegant Cocktail Party Dress

Searches for "Red Bardot Dresses" increased by 200% after the show's release for a reason: they are oh-so chic! 

$17-$30
Amazon

The Olton Hair Scarf

Anna loves a good head-scarf, and this one from Princess Polly looks similar to the pink scarf she wore on the yacht. 

$25
$18
Princess Polly

Lovers and Friends Morgan Scarf

Here's another great pink headscarf to get the look for less. 

$58
Revolve

Bright Floral Blazer and Trouser Suit Set

Anna Delvey wears a super chic Dolce & Gab­bana floral blazer to network with potential investors, and we think that this one from Boohoo is just as gorgeous and perfect to step up your office style! 

$36
$14
Boohoo

Textured Metallic Blazer

Here's another blazer to get Anna's look, and this one features a gorgeous metallic pattern. 

$160
$100
Anthropologie

SheIn Women's Floral Long Sleeve Drapped Collar Asymmetrical Hem Blazer Outerwear

This blazer is only $28, and you'll wear it all the time! 

$28
Amazon

ASOS DESIGN recycled polysatin medium headscarf in blue swirl print

Another accessory that caught viewers' attention? The blue headscarf that Anna wore while she overstayed her welcome on the luxury yacht. Add similar up-scale, chic vibes to your outfit with this scarf from ASOS for only $9. 

$18
$9
ASOS

YOUR SMILE Silk Like Scarf Women's Fashion Pattern Large Square Satin Headscarf Headdress

Here's another great blue scarf from Amazon.

$9
Amazon

Dogtooth Woven Double Breasted Boxy Blazer

Anna's confidence and vision wins some of the best investors and advisors in the world over, but we think her amazing style had something to do with it, too! This coat looks similar to the one she wears while touring the space she wants to buy for her business. 

$64
$26
Boohoo

Vero Moda tailored coat in brown plaid

Here's another patterned coat that is giving us all the chic, cool-girl New York City vibes. 

$120
ASOS

Style Cheat sequin wrap mini dress in dusty pink

Sequin wrap dresses have been trending for a while, so it's no surprise that Anna wears a pink one by Retrofete in the show. 

$99
ASOS

Sequin Long Sleeve Blazer Dress

Anna also wears a long black sequin dress in Inventing Anna, but here's a short version that you can wear even if you aren't going to the fanciest events in NYC. 

$110
$38
Boohoo

