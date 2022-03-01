The Inventing Anna Styles That Everyone Is Searching For

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you love Netflix's Inventing Anna or hate it, you're not alone. But either way, we can all agree that the story about convicted scammer and fake heiress Anna Sorokin is fascinating. The other aspect that kept us watching this show? Love her or hate her, Anna (at least, the fictional character portrayed in this show) has gorgeous fashion taste.
There's no arguing that the show's fashion left quite the impact. As Love The Sales' fashion data analysts report, Inventing Anna caused a 200% surge in demand for "Red Bardot Dresses." It also caused an over 100% increase in fashion demand for "Pink Scarves," "Floral-Print Blazers," and "Blue Headwraps" based on the styles worn by Julia Garner, who plays Anna Delvey in the show. There was also an increase in demand for "Check-Print Coats" and "Sequin Dresses."
According to the show, there are varying accounts of whether the real Anna wore high-end or off-the-rack styles, but we rounded up styles inspired by the show that would fit right in with New York's elite without breaking your budget.
Red Chiffon Bardot Ruffle Tiered Dress
Anna wears a gorgeous Alexander McQueen off-the-shoulder red dress while she enjoys a luxury yacht. You can look just as chic and expensive in this dress from Pretty Little Thing.
Majorelle Audrina Mini Dress
Here's another gorgeous red dress if you're inspired by Anna's yacht style.
The Olton Hair Scarf
Anna loves a good head-scarf, and this one from Princess Polly looks similar to the pink scarf she wore on the yacht.
Lovers and Friends Morgan Scarf
Here's another great pink headscarf to get the look for less.
Bright Floral Blazer and Trouser Suit Set
Anna Delvey wears a super chic Dolce & Gabbana floral blazer to network with potential investors, and we think that this one from Boohoo is just as gorgeous and perfect to step up your office style!
ASOS DESIGN recycled polysatin medium headscarf in blue swirl print
Another accessory that caught viewers' attention? The blue headscarf that Anna wore while she overstayed her welcome on the luxury yacht. Add similar up-scale, chic vibes to your outfit with this scarf from ASOS for only $9.
YOUR SMILE Silk Like Scarf Women's Fashion Pattern Large Square Satin Headscarf Headdress
Dogtooth Woven Double Breasted Boxy Blazer
Anna's confidence and vision wins some of the best investors and advisors in the world over, but we think her amazing style had something to do with it, too! This coat looks similar to the one she wears while touring the space she wants to buy for her business.
Style Cheat sequin wrap mini dress in dusty pink
Sequin wrap dresses have been trending for a while, so it's no surprise that Anna wears a pink one by Retrofete in the show.
Sequin Long Sleeve Blazer Dress
Anna also wears a long black sequin dress in Inventing Anna, but here's a short version that you can wear even if you aren't going to the fanciest events in NYC.