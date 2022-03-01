Will Better Things Get a Reboot or Movie? The Cast Says...

All good things must come to an end, right?
Monday, Feb. 28 marks the beginning of the end for FX's dramedy Better Things, as the show's fifth and final season debuts at 10 p.m. Yet, as reboots, reunions and follow-up films continue to dominate the industry—here's looking at you And Just Like That...—we find ourselves hoping that we're only saying "goodbye for now" to shows like Better Things.
In the hope of making our dream a reality, we asked creator Pamela Adlon, who also plays Fox family matriarch Sam, her thoughts on a possible Better Things reboot or film. "Oh my god, shoot me now, 'Sam's the new Phil,'" Adlon quipped at the Feb. 23 season five premiere at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. "I've thought about that."
When asked about a potential film, she further joked that she's been "trying to talk to Kim Cattrall about it, but she won't return my calls."
Of course, Adlon wasn't the only one open to the idea of reviving Better Things down-the-line, as her on-screen children Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood and Olivia Edward also expressed an interest in a follow-up project. Edward told E! that she isn't saying goodbye to her character Duke, so she'd be "absolutely hands down up for a reboot."
Alligood felt similarly, noting that a Better Things movie "could be very cool." Madison went on to pitch that they could pick up the reboot "10 or 20 years down the road," adding, "I think that would be fun."
This isn't necessarily surprising, as the actresses made it clear that they'd do anything to work with Adlon again. Madison, who recently made a splash with her villainous role in Scream 5, said she "learned a lot about creativity" thanks to her Better Things boss.
"She just made all of it happen," Madison continued. "And she did it exactly the way she wanted, and that's just very admirable."
Thankfully, we don't have to say farewell just yet, as we have all of season five to enjoy. So, what can fans expect from this final installment? FX teased ahead of the premiere, "Better Things focuses on 'the road ahead' for its unconventional, unfiltered heroine, who is so devoted to her life as a working actor and single mother of three that she's left little time for that one elusive thing: herself."
Don't forget, if you miss the season five premiere, you can find it the next day on Hulu.