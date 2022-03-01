The Fate of Jennifer Coolidge's White Lotus Character Revealed

Watch : Jennifer Coolidge's Funny Story About a Cigarette in Her EYE?!

We are bend-and-snapping over this news!

Jennifer Coolidge starred as the insecure-yet-loveable Tanya McQuoid during season one of HBO's The White Lotus. And now, on Feb. 28, the network confirmed to E! News that the Legally Blonde actress and fan favorite will be returning for season two of the dramedy.

The same day, Coolidge, along with the rest of the cast, said "buongiorno" to Italy as they began production at the San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel in Sicily.

This season, the Mike White-created series will follow various guests and employees as they are exploited over the span of a week and will star newcomers F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Theo James and Aubrey Plaza.

And the best part of all: this time around, we will be getting seven episodes compared to season one's six.

An extra hour of The White Lotus? Sounds sweeter than the tiramisu the cast is inevitably eating.