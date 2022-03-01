How Angus Cloud First Reacted to Euphoria's Heartbreaking Season 2 Finale

Watch : Javon Walton REACTS to Season 2 Finale Shocker!

Warning: The below features spoilers for the season two finale of Euphoria.

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson didn't just break viewers' hearts with that season two finale.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Euphoria star Javon Walton revealed how he and on-screen brother Angus Cloud learned of the deadly end for season two. As Walton explained, Cloud's Fezco (a.k.a Fez) character was originally supposed to die as Euphoria's sophomore season came to a close.

But, a day or two before filming, Levinson alerted the on-screen brothers that Walton's Ashtray would actually be the one shot by the police in the last episode. "He rewrote the script," he exclusively shared, "the whole thing of me in the bathtub, the crazy shootout, like, pretty much the day before. It's pretty crazy."

And while most actors would be relieved to not be killed off a hit TV show, Walton revealed that Cloud had the opposite reaction. "He was the one that was down die," he continued. "He was the one that was down to take the shot. So he was really sad when he knew that I was gonna die."