Mare of Easttown Actor Ned Eisenberg Dead at 65 After Cancer Battle

Law & Order fans are saying goodbye to the star behind Roger Kressler.

Ned Eisenberg died at the age of 65 over the weekend after battling cancer, his spokesperson confirmed to E! News.

The Mare of Easttown actor passed away on Sunday, Feb. 27, in his New York home, with his agents at Nicolosi & Co. also confirming his death.

His wife Patricia Dunnock opened up about his cancer diagnosis in a statement after his death, saying, "As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins—cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family."

Ned is best known and recognized from his role in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in which he played defense attorney Roger Kressler for two decades. Fans may also remember him for his guest starring roles such as Lou Rabinowitz in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Vito Decanio in The Blacklist, Craig Hallman in The Good Wife and Marty in 30 Rock.