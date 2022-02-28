New Girl Actor Ralph Ahn Dead at 95

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Saying goodbye to a fan favorite.

Actor Ralph Ahn, who played Tran in several episodes of the hit series New Girl, has died at the age of 95.

His co-star Jake Johnson took to Instagram to share the sad news alongside stills from an episode showing the two characters meeting on a park bench.

"RIP. So much fun to work with," the actor wrote Feb. 28. "He gave so much with literally no lines. I loved when he was on set. I was always expecting to somehow work with him again."

He added, "Condolences to his family/friends."

Ahn's death was also reported by YNA. According to the Korean news outlet, the Korean-American actor died on Feb. 26 and had recently been admitted to the hospital due to an illness.

Zooey Deschanel, seemingly stunned to hear the news of her former co-star, writing in the comments section, "Noooooo."

In the Fox comedy series, which ran from 2011 to 2018, Ahn portrayed Tran, a special elderly friend of Johnson's character Nick. Although he hardly spoke, Tran would laugh and nod and wordlessly advise Nick whenever he was in need. At one point in the series, Nick also dated Tran's granddaughter Kai, played by Greta Lee.