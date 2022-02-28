New Girl Actor Ralph Ahn Dead at 95

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Saying goodbye to a fan favorite.

Actor Ralph Ahn, who played Tran in several episodes of the hit series New Girl, has died at the age of 95.

His co-star Jake Johnson took to Instagram to share the sad news alongside stills from an episode showing the two characters meeting on a park bench.

"RIP. So much fun to work with," the actor wrote Feb. 28. "He gave so much with literally no lines. I loved when he was on set. I was always expecting to somehow work with him again."

He added, "Condolences to his family/friends."

The Korean American Foundation Los Angeles tells E! News that Ahn passed away on Feb. 26 at 11:11 p.m.

According to the Korean news outlet YNA, the Korean-American actor had recently been admitted to the hospital due to an illness.

Zooey Deschanel, seemingly stunned to hear the news of her former co-star, writing in the comments section, "Noooooo."