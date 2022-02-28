15 Cute New Adds to Kate Spade Surprise’s Sitewide 75% Off Sale That We Can't Get Enough Of

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Who's ready for spring? We know we are! If you are too, Kate Spade Surprise has all your spring wardrobe must-haves at really great prices. In fact, everything on site is up to 75% off right now, and that includes all their new spring styles.
If you didn't already know, Kate Spade Surprise has Deals of the Day where you can save even more on items that are already heavily discounted. Today, you can score the ultra-chic, shopper-fave Natalia medium flap shoulder bag in both quilted and tweed for just $129. That's an extra $20 off its usual sale price.
If you're looking for cute new shoes and sandals that are perfect for spring, Kate Spade Surprise has no shortage of options for you. We are loving these Cabana Sandals, which are just $49 right now. We're also obsessed with these pretty Bikini Bow slides for $39.
Whether you're shopping for clothing, shoes, jewelry or bags, Kate Spade Surprise has something for you. We've rounded up some of our favorite new adds, check those out below.
Kate Spade Natalia Medium Flap Shoulder Bag - Quilted
If you really want to score an amazing deal today, Kate Spade Surprise has 24 Hour Deals where you can score savings on top of savings. Today, the gorgeous Kate Spade Natalia Medium Flap Shoulder Bag is on sale for just $129. That's $350 off the original price! It comes in three colors: black, blackberry preserve and this lovely rose smoke pink. Plus, the quilted style is super sophisticated and chic. Act now to snag this at its lowest price yet.
Kate Spade Natalia Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
If you like the silhouette above, this tweed version of the Natalia medium flap shoulder bag may another bag you consider. The discounted price is $149, but it's on sale today for $129. Again, act now to save a little more. Trust us, prices will go back up tomorrow morning.
Kate Spade Lexy Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade's Lexy Shoulder Bag is a best-seller with hundreds of five-star reviews. Shoppers love the size and say it's comfortable on the shoulder. It comes in five colors including this stunning bold watermelon pink, and right now you can score this for $129.
Kate Spade Leila Medium Shoulder Bag Bundle
If you're someone who likes matching your bag and wallet, Kate Spade Surprise made it so much easier to do so with their bundle deals. The Kate Spade Leila Medium Shoulder Bag Bundle is one we're totally in love with. The bag is so classy and the colors it comes in are timeless and perfect for everyday use. Plus, you get the matching wallet for a low price. You're saving nearly 70% with this bundle. Such an amazing deal!
Kate Spade Wonder Sandals
Warmer weather means sandals season is upon us. If you're looking for a cute new pair to wear in the upcoming months, definitely check out Kate Spade's Wonder sandals. They're originally $178, but they're currently on sale for just $69.
Kate Spade Everyday Spade Enamel Mini Pendant
Kate Spade shoppers love the Everyday Spade mini pendant for being cute, versatile and a great addition to any outfit. You can get this in bright rose or blazer blue, and yes, there's a matching pair of earrings!
Kate Spade Laurel Way Reese Satchel
Kate Spade's Laurel Way Reese Satchel in bright carnation pink has to be one of our favorite items on this list. Not only is the pink super cute and perfect for spring, the style of the bag itself is so chic. We want one in every color!
Kate Spade Ava Reversible Tote
Need a large tote that can carry all the essentials and so much more? Kate Spade has you covered with their Ava reversible tote. It comes in four colors: black, tiger orange, parchment and turquoise. We love that it also comes with a removable coin purse. At just $129, you're getting an amazing deal!
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Satchel
So classy! We adore this gorgeous Leila Medium Triple Compartment Satchel from Kate Spade and shoppers do too. One reviewer wrote it was the perfect size for a casual day out and another raved over how roomy it is. It's originally nearly $400, but it's on sale today for just $149.
Kate Spade Leila Small Card Holder Wristlet
If you're looking for affordable gift ideas that's guaranteed to be well-received, we recommend Kate Spade's Leila Small Card Holder Wristlet. It's cute, practical, and comes in multiple colors. It's also on sale for $35 today. You may want to get one for yourself as well!
Kate Spade Darcy Small Satchel
Kate Spade's Darcy Small Satchel is another shopper-fave with hundreds of perfect reviews. As one shopper wrote, "I recently bought this as it is a best-seller so I picked it up quickly. I can see why! It's the perfect size and still gives you the option to have it as a hand bag or shoulder bag. I even got a similar looking wallet in a beautiful pink. I love Kate Spade's product quality and will be purchasing again soon." It comes in five colors and it's on sale for $139.
Kate Spade Lilah Slide Sandals
According to one reviewer, the Lilah Slide Sandals are just "stinkin' cute." Not only does it look good, multiple shoppers also say it's really comfortable even with the heel. In fact, one wrote, "These were so comfortable the first time I wore them I couldn't believe they were new shoes. The green is exactly the color I wanted. Would like to see more colors!" You'll be using these all spring and summer long.
Kate Spade Darcy Small Satchel with Floral Print
Although we love our solid colors, the Kate Spade Darcy Small Satchel with floral print really caught our eye for its beautiful colors. It's classic, chic and total compliment-worthy.
Kate Spade Monet Large Triple Compartment Tote
Need a new work bag to RTO in style? Look no further than Kate Spade's super sophisticated Monet Large Triple Compartment Tote. It comes in three colors: parchment, black and grey. According to reviews, it's soft, roomy and comfortable to wear. You won't regret purchasing this gem.
Kate Spade Dana Wallet On A String
If you just need to carry around the absolute essentials like your ID, some cards, cash and your phone, Kate Spade's Dana Wallet on a string may be for you. It comes in platinum grey and this lovely butter yellow. It's on sale right now for $89.
