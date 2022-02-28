15 Amazon Bestsellers E! Shoppers Couldn't Get Enough of in February

Be prepared for these Amazon beauty, fashion and home products to make your life a whole lot easier!

By Emily Spain, Marenah Dobin, Kristine Fellizar Feb 28, 2022 10:26 PMTags
FashionBeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Shop Affordable FindsShop Fashion
E-Comm:February Amazon Bestsellers

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You should treat yourself to something new and fun. Why? Because today is a Monday.

Over the past month, our shopping team and favorite celebrities have shared their latest and greatest Amazon finds. From top-rated yoga pants and firming eye mask gels to transformative beauty tools and books to help you reach your fitness goals, their picks have changed our lives for the better, and hopefully they've done the same for you.

In case you missed out on our Amazon stories, we rounded up all of the bestselling items that E! shoppers loved the most. Scroll below to get some happy mail this week! 

read
17 Amazon Bestsellers E! Shoppers Couldn't Get Enough of This Month

Premium Makeup Brush Cleaner

Cleaning your makeup brushes can be a hassle, but it's so necessary if you want to avoid breakouts. Thankfully, this must-have gadget cleans and dries brushes in less than a minute. It's no wonder why it has 6,918 five-star reviews on Amazon!

$30
$20
Amazon

Intelligent Fitness: The Smart Way to Reboot Your Body and Get in Shape by Simon Waterson

Want to get a body like Daniel Craig's? Well, his trainer Simon Waterson came out with a book that was made with all ages and fitness levels in mind. In addition to providing a comprehensive guide on training, nutrition and recovery, the book features exclusive pictures from 007 photographer Greg Williams. More about the book here!

$27
$19
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

The Heartwarming Reason Ben Affleck Skipped the 2022 SAG Awards

2

The Reason Pete Davidson Is Absent From Saturday Night Live

3

We Dare You Not to Laugh at Selena Gomez & Martin Short's Botox Bit

Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants for Wome

These yoga pants are super soft, made from ultra-stretchy fabric. They have pockets for your small essentials and they're available in sizes ranging from X-Small to 3XL in 10 colors.

$24-$32
Amazon

LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream (2-Month Supply)

This top-rated all-in-one eye cream from LilyAna Naturals is made with a "carefully chosen blend of restorative botanicals" like provitamins A snd B5, vitamin C ester, aloe leaf juice, vitamin E, rose hip seed oil, rosemary leaf extract and hibiscus flower. It was formulated to be light, nourishing, and safe for all skin types, even sensitive skin. It's all-natural and free of artificial fragrances, parabens and phthalates. Prices start at just $10.

$10-20
Amazon

THISWORX Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner

This mini vacuum was made for your car. It's lightweight at just a little over two pounds and comes with three all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag and a 16-foot long power cord so you can vacuum your vehicle with ease. Such a great buy!

$43
Amazon

Amirce Golden 3D Electric Facial Roller and T Shape Facial Roller Massager Kit

One writer tried Cassie from Euphoria's 4 a.m. beauty routine and found a new favorite skincare tool in the process. "This set comes with two different, battery-powered facial massagers. I use the Y-shaped one along my jawline and the perimeter of my face to sculpt and diminish swelling and puffiness. The T-shaped roller is great to work in serums on your cheeks, chin, and forehead. I feel like all of my skincare products are doing a better job when I finish the application with this tool. I turn to these before a big event or the morning after a big event when I want to get my face looking its very best (and free of puffiness). This set has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews."

$23
$19
Amazon

Corated Heatless Curling Rod Headband, Hair Clips, and Scrunchie

If you want to get Cassie's show-stopping curls, try out this heatless curling rod headband! All you have to do is wind your hair around the 100% Mulberry silk headband, and either sleep in it, or wait until your hair is completely dry to get luscious locks.

$12
Amazon

Suprance Green Tea Matcha Eye Mask- 30 Pairs

Not only do these Green Tea Matcha Eye Masks have 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, but they have one shopping editor's stamp of approval. "My skin feels so soft after and, one again, we are combatting puffiness with these. I indulge in these every day, but if you cannot, these are great skincare prep for a big event. I have seen a difference applying concealer and foundation after using these patches vs. not using them at all. And if you bring these on a girls trip, all of your friends will use them the whole time. Trust me on that."

$15
Amazon

A Love Journal: 100 Things I Love about You: A Journal by Cara Kovacs

This highly-rated love journal by Cara Kovacs is filled with prompts that give you an opportunity to share what you love most about your partner. It starts with "When I first met you, I thought to myself..." and is followed by 99 other fun prompts like "Your strangest quirk (that I love nonetheless) is..." and "I was initially attracted to your...but I've grown to appreciate your...the most."

$12
$8
Amazon

Mosanana Square Cat Eye Sunglasses

We've never seen a pair of sunglasses with 5,442 five-star reviews! These sunnies will make you look like an It Girl for just $14. What could be better?

$20
$14
Amazon

CSM Body Brush For Beautiful Skin

Dry brushing is an age-old technique used to exfoliate, promote lymphatic drainage, reduce cellulite, increase collagen production and help with digestion. For just $10, this small but mighty brush can truly do it all!

$12
$10
Amazon

Jade Roller & Gua Sha

This two-piece Bamei set has the rose quartz face roller and a gua sha stone, which the brand says helps with lymphatic drainage, promotes circulation, relaxes muscles, and reduces wrinkles. Plus, E! shopping editors love this set, which has also been recommended by Kyle Richards, Lisa Barlow, and Cassie Randolph. The set also has 27,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews!

$25
$17
Amazon

Cleaning Gel for Car, Laptop & Camera

Dust everywhere? This top-rated cleaning putty will get rid of dust even in hard to reach places like the air vents or around the gear shift. It has over 16,700 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers say it really gets the job done. According to one reviewer, it worked so well, it made their car look brand new.

$10
$7
Amazon

3-Pack Women's No See-Through High-Waisted Tummy Control Yoga Pants

Three leggings for just $21?! Yup, you read that right, and we have Melissa Gorga to thank for this stellar find.

On her Amazon livestream, the RHONJ star said, ""These come in a three pack. Just compare this to what you would pay for one pair at the high-end stores. I'm not gonna mention any brand names, but you know what I'm talking about. These are buttery soft. I love them because they're super super high-waisted, they cinch your waist, and they give you support in the stomach area. They're super supportive. These are your favorite leggings that you will ever put on. I run around in these every single day. They make your butt look good. They're not thin, so you can't see your underwear through them ever."

$21-$27
Amazon

NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer with Precise Temp Control

If you've been wanting a facial steamer, this is your sign to treat yourself! This 3-in-1 steamer will help alleviate congested pores, increase the efficacy of topical products and make your bathroom feel like a spa. Plus, it comes with a 5-piece stainless steel blemish extractor kit. It also doesn't hurt that it has 24,050 five-star reviews!

$60
$29
Amazon

Ready for more must-haves? Check out these $22 turn-n-tube shelves with 32,700+ five-star reviews!

Trending Stories

1

The Heartwarming Reason Ben Affleck Skipped the 2022 SAG Awards

2

The Reason Pete Davidson Is Absent From Saturday Night Live

3

We Dare You Not to Laugh at Selena Gomez & Martin Short's Botox Bit

4

See Every Couple Doing Date Night on the 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet

5

Helen Mirren's Poop Joke at the 2022 SAG Awards Is as Iconic as She Is

Latest News

Exclusive

How Angus Cloud Reacted to Euphoria's Deadly Season 2 Finale

Mare of Easttown's Ned Eisenberg Dead at 65 After Cancer Battle

New Girl Actor Ralph Ahn Dead at 95

This $5 Mascara Has 161,100+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews

15 Cute New Adds to Kate Spade Surprise’s Sitewide 75% Off Sale

Botched Patient's Illegal Fillers Caused a Hole in Her Face

Cheryl Burke Returns to Her Wedding Venue Amid Divorce