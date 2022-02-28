15 Amazon Bestsellers E! Shoppers Couldn't Get Enough of in February

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Over the past month, our shopping team and favorite celebrities have shared their latest and greatest Amazon finds. From top-rated yoga pants and firming eye mask gels to transformative beauty tools and books to help you reach your fitness goals, their picks have changed our lives for the better, and hopefully they've done the same for you.
In case you missed out on our Amazon stories, we rounded up all of the bestselling items that E! shoppers loved the most. Scroll below to get some happy mail this week!
Premium Makeup Brush Cleaner
Cleaning your makeup brushes can be a hassle, but it's so necessary if you want to avoid breakouts. Thankfully, this must-have gadget cleans and dries brushes in less than a minute. It's no wonder why it has 6,918 five-star reviews on Amazon!
Intelligent Fitness: The Smart Way to Reboot Your Body and Get in Shape by Simon Waterson
Want to get a body like Daniel Craig's? Well, his trainer Simon Waterson came out with a book that was made with all ages and fitness levels in mind. In addition to providing a comprehensive guide on training, nutrition and recovery, the book features exclusive pictures from 007 photographer Greg Williams. More about the book here!
Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants for Wome
These yoga pants are super soft, made from ultra-stretchy fabric. They have pockets for your small essentials and they're available in sizes ranging from X-Small to 3XL in 10 colors.
LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream (2-Month Supply)
This top-rated all-in-one eye cream from LilyAna Naturals is made with a "carefully chosen blend of restorative botanicals" like provitamins A snd B5, vitamin C ester, aloe leaf juice, vitamin E, rose hip seed oil, rosemary leaf extract and hibiscus flower. It was formulated to be light, nourishing, and safe for all skin types, even sensitive skin. It's all-natural and free of artificial fragrances, parabens and phthalates. Prices start at just $10.
THISWORX Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner
This mini vacuum was made for your car. It's lightweight at just a little over two pounds and comes with three all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag and a 16-foot long power cord so you can vacuum your vehicle with ease. Such a great buy!
Amirce Golden 3D Electric Facial Roller and T Shape Facial Roller Massager Kit
One writer tried Cassie from Euphoria's 4 a.m. beauty routine and found a new favorite skincare tool in the process. "This set comes with two different, battery-powered facial massagers. I use the Y-shaped one along my jawline and the perimeter of my face to sculpt and diminish swelling and puffiness. The T-shaped roller is great to work in serums on your cheeks, chin, and forehead. I feel like all of my skincare products are doing a better job when I finish the application with this tool. I turn to these before a big event or the morning after a big event when I want to get my face looking its very best (and free of puffiness). This set has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews."
Corated Heatless Curling Rod Headband, Hair Clips, and Scrunchie
If you want to get Cassie's show-stopping curls, try out this heatless curling rod headband! All you have to do is wind your hair around the 100% Mulberry silk headband, and either sleep in it, or wait until your hair is completely dry to get luscious locks.
Suprance Green Tea Matcha Eye Mask- 30 Pairs
Not only do these Green Tea Matcha Eye Masks have 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, but they have one shopping editor's stamp of approval. "My skin feels so soft after and, one again, we are combatting puffiness with these. I indulge in these every day, but if you cannot, these are great skincare prep for a big event. I have seen a difference applying concealer and foundation after using these patches vs. not using them at all. And if you bring these on a girls trip, all of your friends will use them the whole time. Trust me on that."
A Love Journal: 100 Things I Love about You: A Journal by Cara Kovacs
This highly-rated love journal by Cara Kovacs is filled with prompts that give you an opportunity to share what you love most about your partner. It starts with "When I first met you, I thought to myself..." and is followed by 99 other fun prompts like "Your strangest quirk (that I love nonetheless) is..." and "I was initially attracted to your...but I've grown to appreciate your...the most."
Mosanana Square Cat Eye Sunglasses
We've never seen a pair of sunglasses with 5,442 five-star reviews! These sunnies will make you look like an It Girl for just $14. What could be better?
CSM Body Brush For Beautiful Skin
Dry brushing is an age-old technique used to exfoliate, promote lymphatic drainage, reduce cellulite, increase collagen production and help with digestion. For just $10, this small but mighty brush can truly do it all!
Jade Roller & Gua Sha
This two-piece Bamei set has the rose quartz face roller and a gua sha stone, which the brand says helps with lymphatic drainage, promotes circulation, relaxes muscles, and reduces wrinkles. Plus, E! shopping editors love this set, which has also been recommended by Kyle Richards, Lisa Barlow, and Cassie Randolph. The set also has 27,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews!
Cleaning Gel for Car, Laptop & Camera
Dust everywhere? This top-rated cleaning putty will get rid of dust even in hard to reach places like the air vents or around the gear shift. It has over 16,700 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers say it really gets the job done. According to one reviewer, it worked so well, it made their car look brand new.
3-Pack Women's No See-Through High-Waisted Tummy Control Yoga Pants
Three leggings for just $21?! Yup, you read that right, and we have Melissa Gorga to thank for this stellar find.
On her Amazon livestream, the RHONJ star said, ""These come in a three pack. Just compare this to what you would pay for one pair at the high-end stores. I'm not gonna mention any brand names, but you know what I'm talking about. These are buttery soft. I love them because they're super super high-waisted, they cinch your waist, and they give you support in the stomach area. They're super supportive. These are your favorite leggings that you will ever put on. I run around in these every single day. They make your butt look good. They're not thin, so you can't see your underwear through them ever."
NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer with Precise Temp Control
If you've been wanting a facial steamer, this is your sign to treat yourself! This 3-in-1 steamer will help alleviate congested pores, increase the efficacy of topical products and make your bathroom feel like a spa. Plus, it comes with a 5-piece stainless steel blemish extractor kit. It also doesn't hurt that it has 24,050 five-star reviews!
