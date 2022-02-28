Hulk Hogan Announces Divorce From Jennifer McDaniel After 11 Years of Marriage

Hulk Hogan is no longer in the ring with wife Jennifer McDaniel.

After more than a decade together, the former professional wrestler announced their break up Feb. 28, sharing that he's already moved on with a new girlfriend. "Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced," he tweeted. "sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life."

While the news of Hulk—real name: Terry Bollea—and Jennifer's split may feel like a total smackdown to some fans, court documents obtained by TMZ Sports reveal that they filed for divorce in October 2021.

Back in 2010, after two years of dating, the duo wed during a ceremony in Clearwater, Fla.

Prior to romancing Jennifer, he was married to Linda Hogan—the two share kids Brooke Hogan, 00, and Nick Hogan, 00—for 26 years. The duo ultimately split in 2007, with Linda's publicist Gary Smith telling E! News at the time that his affair with Christiane Plante—his daughter's best friend—was to blame.