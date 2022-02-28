See Jean Smart's Sweet Date Night With Her Son Forrest at the 2022 SAG Awards

Jean Smart brought one very special guest to the 2022 SAG Awards: her youngest child, Forrest.
The 70-year-old actress walked the red carpet at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. with the teen on Sunday, Feb. 27.
It was certainly a big night for Smart. Not only was she nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series category for her work in Mare of Easttown—in which she played Helen Fahey, the mother to Kate Winslet's character Detective Mare Sheehan—but she also took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role of Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance in Hacks.
And while fans are still waiting to find out when Hacks season 2 will be released, Smart did confirm that the cast, who was also up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, has returned to filming the show.
"We're having a blast," she told E! News. "We're halfway through the second season already."
And considering she plays a standup comic, it should come as no surprise that she couldn't resist cracking a few jokes on the carpet. When asked who she thinks is the funniest person, Smart, without missing a beat, replied, "Oh, besides me?" Although, she did cite Elayne Boosler, Phyllis Diller, Joan Rivers, Ellen DeGeneres, Jerry Seinfeld and Sam Kinison as just a few of the comedy stars who have made her laugh over the years.
During her acceptance speech, Smart, who is also mom to 32-year-old Connor, gave a sweet shout-out to her kids, calling them her "life."
This wasn't the first time Smart had brought Forrest, who she adopted with her late husband Richard Gilliland in 2009, to an award show. The two also were each other's dates for the 2021 Emmy Awards, where she won another accolade for her lead role in Hacks.
"[I'm] very proud of her," Forrest told E! News at the time. "She really deserves it. She worked really hard for everything."