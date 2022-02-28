See Jean Smart's Sweet Date Night With Her Son Forrest at the 2022 SAG Awards

Watch : Jean Smart Thinks These Are the Funniest People Alive

Jean Smart brought one very special guest to the 2022 SAG Awards: her youngest child, Forrest.

The 70-year-old actress walked the red carpet at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. with the teen on Sunday, Feb. 27.

It was certainly a big night for Jean. Not only was she nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series category for her work in Mare of Easttown—in which she played Helen Fahey, the mother to Kate Winslet's character Detective Mare Sheehan—but she also took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role of Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance in Hacks.

And while fans are still waiting to find out when Hacks season 2 will be released, Jean did confirm that the cast, who was also up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, has returned to filming the show.

"We're having a blast," she told E! News. "We're halfway through the second season already."