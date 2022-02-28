Wait, Someone Other Than Shayne Proposed to Natalie on Love Is Blind

Oh my pod: Natalie Lee's time on Love is Blind could have gone a lot differently.
Season two of the Netflix hit was filled with love, heartbreak, a handful of drama and apparently, a proposal we knew nothing about. While we are all well aware that Shayne Jansen was flirting it up with other people in the pods (cough, Shaina Hurley), what we didn't see was that Natalie had another man vying for her heart.
Yep, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen revealed that another cast member proposed to the 29-year-old consulting supervisor "very, very early on."
"It was very out of the blue, but he just felt like he knew, and she was like, ‘This is just weird,'" Coelen revealed to MetroUK. "She didn't have any deep feelings for him, but he had developed very significant feelings for her. Anyway, she said 'no' and he left, and that was that."
Without mentioning who actually proposed, he did note that the moment wasn't necessary to the show's plot due to the fact that it was not important to Natalie.
"You only have so much bandwidth within a show," Coelen explained, "and I think it's a fascinating story, but because we're focused on more of her story…I think for her it was less significant."
"It was like, ‘Why is this guy doing this?' versus ‘Oh, my God, I really have serious feelings for him,'" he continued. "He had serious feelings for her; she was like, ‘No, I'm not interested in this guy.' To tell that story properly would have taken up a lot of time that we didn't have."
This is our official plea to Netflix to release the deleted scene.
While we (hopefully) wait for that, tune in to the Love Is Blind reunion when it premieres March 4.